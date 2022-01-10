James “Jim” Love, 72, Euclid, MN, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 at home, surround by loved ones, after a brief battle with cancer.

Jim was born February 23, 1949 in LaMoure, ND, the son of Rinehart and Delia (Pribula) Glaser. After the death of his father, his mother married Robert Love, who adopted him in August of 1951. He was raised and educated in rural Fisher, MN and graduated from Fisher High School in 1967. Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Ticonderoga aircraft carrier in Vietnam. Following his discharge, he returned to the area and worked for Western Potato (now Simplot).

Jim married Diane Kemble on October 1, 1971 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of East Grand Forks, MN. In 1981, Jim graduated from Thief River Falls Technical College as a mechanic. He worked as a mechanic at Rydell Car Center, then later moved to Rydell Truck Center which became Hall’s Truck center, then RDO. While there, he became the go-to guy for the motorhome community. Travelers would make special trips to Grand Forks, just to have him work on their campers and motorhomes.

Jim was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and was also a member of the American Legion, and the Eagles Club. He also became involved with the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life organization. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, landscaping, and woodworking. But by far his most favorite activity was getting on his Harley and going for a ride, whether it was for groceries, or a long bike trip with his wife. After his heart surgery in 2007, he became a very outgoing person who enjoyed visiting with everyone and tried to leave everyone with a smile. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who asked.

Survivors include his wife, Diane, Euclid, MN; son, Jon Love, Fisher, MN; daughter, Jen Love, Euclid, MN; siblings, Lois (Don) Martin, Mitchell, SD, Jerome (Cindy) Love, Deer River, MN, Reinhart “Butch” (Debbie) Love, Fargo, ND, Beverly (Dennis) Eggebraaten, Grand Forks, ND, Robben (Pam) Love, Bullhead City, AZ and Ronald (Judy) Love, Bullhead City, AZ, as well as many nieces and nephews, and his beloved Jack Russell terrier Cody.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by a brother, Larry.

Memorial services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Amundson Funeral Home of Grand Forks. Visitation will be for the hour before the service in the funeral home. Military honors will be conducted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3817, the American Legion Post #157 and the U.S. Navy honors team. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Hospice of the Red River Valley or Circle of Friends Humane Society.