Daniel Albert Peterson, 61

Daniel Albert Peterson was born on June 11, 1960, at the Swedish Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was the son of David and Donna Peterson. He was raised in the Elk River, Minnesota area. Daniel and Marjorie (Anderson) Peterson were blessed to share 31 ½ years together before his passing on December 11, 2021, at the Sanford Hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. They made their home in rural Osakis, Minnesota. Daniel’s career of being a heavy equipment operator spanned his entire lifetime. He enjoyed playing with his ‘big boy toys’; the bigger the equipment the better he liked it. Daniel was also a true ‘jack of all trades’; there was nothing too big or too small that he did not tackle in life. Some of the greatest highlight’s during Dan’s life were his 5 grandchildren. He absolutely loved being ‘Papa/Grandpa’! He looked forward to spending time with them every chance he had. He loved teaching them what he knew about life and would always ask them what they learned from any mistakes they made in life. Daniel is survived by his wife Marjorie, daughters Rebecca (Bryan), Debbie (Kenneth), and Donna (Douglas); grandchildren Makayla, Declan, Daven, Bowen, Brinn, Matt and Zach; mother Donna, brothers Dennis (Cindy) and Darin (Becky), and sister Dawn, mother-in-law Jeannine; brothers-in-law Ronald (LaVonne), Daniel (Vickie), and Dennis; sister-in-law Rebecca (David); and numerous nephews and nieces. Dan is preceded in death by his father David, brother Davy, father-in-law Curtis, and sister-in-law Debbie. But as for me, my contentment is not in wealth but in seeing you and knowing all is well between us. And when I awake in heaven, I will be fully satisfied, for I will see you face-to-face. Psalms 17:15 (Living Bible May his memory be blessed