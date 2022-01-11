Violet Ramona Bakken, 86

Violet Ramona Bakken passed away very peacefully surrounded by her family on January 5, 2022 at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, North Dakota. A widow for the last 40 years, her life was full with raising six children, helping raise 10 grandchildren and simply loving 13 great grandchildren. Violet was born May 1, 1935 in Bagley, Minnesota to Glen and Helen (Haug) Johnson. In 1955, with her first baby boy she followed her husband to a homestead near Fairbanks, Alaska. With two more boys and a blond baby girl, she left the howling wolves and garden raiding moose behind and started a new life in Great Falls, Montana. An old flame quickly became a new husband with the same name and another baby boy and another blond baby girl were welcomed into the world. In 1973 the population of Humboldt, Minnesota significantly increased by 7. Nine wonderful years later the bell tolled, the flame extinguished, husband and father was taken to heaven and once again both the joy and burden of raising a family fell on her shoulders alone. She began a 35 year career of working with the Hallock public at Eukel’s Hartz Store bakery, the Farmers Store bakery and Anderson Pharmacy. She loved her employers and co workers as well as all the customers. She taught herself to play the piano by ear, she could draw and paint, was a very talented crafter and loved holiday decorating. She could tell stories that left her audience laughing so hard they thought their ribs were breaking. Her cooking was so good her guests ate until their stomachs were aching. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her six children, Randy Bakken, Nebraska, Rock (DeeDee) Bakken, Hallock, Rick (Becky) Bakken, Humboldt, Lori (Tim) Gustafson, Hallock, Rodney (Shannon) Bakken, Hallock and Robin Brown, Warren; grandchildren, Starr Soto, Beau Bakken, Fawn Foss, Brock Gustafson, Guy Gustafson, Matthew Bakken, Tyler Bakken, Charlie Brown, Brandon Brown, Austin Brown, Danny Thorlacious and Kristjan Thorlacious; many great grandchildren; and a sister, Sharon (Jerry) Larson, Great Falls, MT. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Francis Bakken; sisters, Delores Clausen and Janice Otness; and brothers, Darvin Johnson and Stanley Johnson. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, January 12th, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Pembina Evangelical Free Church. Visitation will be held in the church for one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at St. Vincent Cemetery in the spring.