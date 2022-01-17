June Karol, 86, of Halma, Minnesota passed away at the Karlstad Healthcare Center on Saturday, January 8, 2022. June Joanne Karol was born January 17, 1935 to Frederick and Clara Levenhagen, near Monona, Iowa. She attended country school there until she moved to Minnesota at the age of eleven. After making their home near Lake Bronson, MN she attended and graduated from Lake Bronson High School in 1953. June was married to David Karol, June 3, 1956. They raised five children, Mark, Mitchell, Holly, Kristina and Luke. Many wonderful memories were made on the farm northeast of Lancaster, MN. They moved several times, with June always making each new place “Home”. Their most recent home is in Halma, MN, with June spending the last four years at The Meadows Assisted Living, in Karlstad, MN. June loved all things flowers and gardens, birds and nature, she saw the beauty in simple things. It brought her great joy to come to the house in Halma and see her beloved flower gardens and yard. She was a quiet, gentle woman with a dedicated love to Faith, Husband and Family. In 1969, June heard the Gospel and professed to serve God. She loved to play her organ and sing the Gospel hymns. June died Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Senior Living Center, Karlstad, MN following a recent stroke, at the age of 86. She is survived by her husband, David Karol, sons Mark (Beth), Mitchell (Lola), Luke (Michelle), daughters Holly Mulrooney (Dave) and Kristina Hagen (Robin Swanson). Brother Willard Levenhagen, 14 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grandchildren. June was preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters and 5 brothers. She will live on with Love in our hearts forever. A funeral service for June will be held at a later date, next spring. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.