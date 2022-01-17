Mona Mae Fertig, 90, passed away peacefully at Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center in Hallock, MN on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Mona was born on January 15, 1931 to John Laurence Fertig and Alice (Marie) Garceau Fertig in Kennedy, MN. She lived on the family farm southwest of Kennedy until her father passed away in 1942. She graduated from Hallock High School in 1949. She worked for the Hallock Creamery and Otter Tail Power Company for years. Mona was a very active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hallock, where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School for many years. She and her friends went on many bus trips across the United States and she especially enjoyed Nashville and the Grand Ole Opry. Mona loved to knit and crochet and created many beautiful afghans, hats and mittens that her family members and friends were always very happy to receive. In her later years, she enjoyed completing jigsaw puzzles and was always up for a challenge with complicated puzzles. Mona is survived by her brother David of Hallock and sister Theolyn Brunton of Olympia, Washington and will be sadly missed by them and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Larry, sister Jeanne Olson, sister-in-law Doris Fertig and brother-in-law Eben Brunton, and nephews Rusty Brunton and Bruce Olson. Memorial services will be held at a later date with burial in Red River Cemetery in Kennedy, MN. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.