Kobey Dallager reaches 1,000-point milestone

Gator senior boys basketball player Kobey Dallager did something he has done numerous times in his career. He grabbed an offensive rebound and put up a layup with 8:03 remaining in the Gators’ home game versus the Crookston Pirates. Gator fans inside the Swamp erupted and rose to their feet in celebration, some holding signs. Gator Head Coach Kent Christian called a timeout— his first and only timeout of the game. Dallager hugged family members, including his parents, and received handshakes and hugs from his Gator teammates, including a congratulatory group hug. Dallager needed 24 points to reach the 1,000-point milestone and did just that, also leading the Gators to an 80-38 home win over the Pirates in Greenbush on January 17— the team’s third win in a row.

