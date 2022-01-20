 Skip to content

Kobey Dallager reaches 1,000-point milestone

Gator senior Kobey Dallager holds a basketball after reaching the 1,000-point milestone versus the Crookston Pirates in the Swamp on January 17. Needing 24 points to reach the milestone, Dallager scored those 24 points to lead the Gators to an 80-38 home win– the team’s third straight victory. (photo by Ryan Bergeron)

After getting the offensive rebound, Kobey Dallager shoots this layup over a Crookston Pirates defender and makes it to reach the 1,000-point milestone during the Gators’ 80-38 home win over the Crookston Pirates on January 17. (Photo by Ryan Bergeron)

Gator senior boys basketball player Kobey Dallager did something he has done numerous times in his career. He grabbed an offensive rebound and put up a layup with 8:03 remaining in the Gators’ home game versus the Crookston Pirates. Gator fans inside the Swamp erupted and rose to their feet in celebration, some holding signs. Gator Head Coach Kent Christian called a timeout— his first and only timeout of the game. Dallager hugged family members, including his parents, and received handshakes and hugs from his Gator teammates, including a congratulatory group hug. Dallager needed 24 points to reach the 1,000-point milestone and did just that, also leading the Gators to an 80-38 home win over the Pirates in Greenbush on January 17— the team’s third win in a row.

To see the complete game story, read the January 26 issue of The Tribune in print or online.

