From child to adult issues: Lynsi Emery works as new Greenbush City Clerk

Recently, at least up until October 25, 2021, Lynsi Emery was dealing with children problems while working as a paraprofessional in the Greenbush-Middle River (GMR) School preschool room.

“I went from dealing with little kids’ problems,” Emery said, “to now dealing with adult problems.”

The City of Greenbush offered Emery the position as City Clerk on October 8, 2021. This was the last day for Anita Locken, an individual who decided to move on to a new job after having served as the Greenbush City Clerk for 15 years. After giving her previous employer, the GMR School, a two-week notice, Emery officially started as Greenbush’s City Clerk on October 25.

A Greenbush native and 2012 GMR High School graduate, Emery talked about the transition to this job, what influenced her to take the position, what her general day consists of, what she has enjoyed most about the job so far, some of her early challenges, and a little bit about her.

Emery is not completely new to the city clerk position. Since working at the school— where she would get her summers off— Emery would sometimes come fill in for Locken during the summer.

“I was working in the library at the time, and she asked if I’d want to fill in for her. And I’m like, ‘Absolutely,’” Emery said. “And I loved it… I always joked with her, and I always said, ‘I’m like if you ever leave or if you want a partner in crime, I would love to help you out,’ … because I enjoy doing the work.”

So, some of the things that did come with the job weren’t completely foreign to Emery when she began, but some things did prove to be new— many behind the scenes things related to the position that she did realize.

“I think a lot of people just think I just deal with the utility bills and the personal complaints, but there’s a lot of tax, and I say dollar signs and amounts,” Emery said, “and making sure, I mean, the money gets put where it’s supposed to be and certain accounts aren’t spending over. And so it’s a lot of tedious time, and just sitting down and focusing and making sure that the numbers add up… to make sure you get it, the job done right.”

At its December 20 meeting, the council approved reinstating former city clerk Locken as a part-time employee at her previous pay during Emery’s training period. Emery has texted or called Locken with any questions and Locken has come into the office to assist Emery when able.

“Communication is good with her and she’s been great, very helpful,” Emery said. “And the nice thing is, is even if she doesn’t get back to me during the day, during the timeframe that I’m here, she’ll text me.”

Back when she was filling in for Locken, Emery began to develop an interest for the clerk position. When the position opened up, she started to think about pursuing it, considering her previous experience with it and her current life situation— being the mother of two children with her fiancé, Jed Hansen, and wanting to get something more full-time.

Asked what she enjoys about the job so far, she said the people who have come in and the chance to hear about what’s going on in the city.

“There’s a lot of people I’ve got to know along the way, even though it hasn’t been that long… I’ve lived here, born and raised here,” Emery said. “And I said, ‘There’s a lot of people I didn’t even know who they were until they stopped in… I see everybody’s bills. I see everybody’s name, so I see the name, but I never see the face. So this part has been nice to actually being able to see people come in.”

She is also enjoying dealing with a new set of issues— from children to now adults.

“I was dealing with little kids and… now I get to deal with adult problems,” Emery said, “and it’s kind of… relatable because some things you can put yourself in their shoes.”

