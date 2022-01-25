Delores Mae (Dolla) Wiskow

Delores Mae (Dolla) was born September 20, 1942 to Martin and Selma (Karvonen) Ness at home in Cedar Township in rural Middle River. She attended school in Middle River where Delores and her siblings would walk 2 miles to school. They would have to do chores prior to going to school. She graduated in 1960 from the school in Middle River. At the age of 17 she met Harf Wiskow. On October 8, 1960 they were married in Strandquist, MN. They had one child, Mae in 1961. They raised both beef and dairy cattle. In 1970 they sold the beef cattle as Harf’s asthma was worsening. Delores and Harf enjoyed snocatting, hunting, bonfires, playing cards, birthdays and visiting with friends and neighbors. They continued to dairy farm until eventually their daughter, Mae and husband Phil took over the farm. Delores always helped on the farm: milking, feeding, bedding straw, delivering calves, raking hay, driving her 4 wheeler to get the cows to the barn for milking time, clean the bulk tank, wherever help was needed she went. Delores and Harf were married 48 years. Delores passed away early Thursday morning, January 19, 2022 at LifeCare Medical Center in Roseau with her granddaughter, Linda by her side and video chat with her daughter, Mae, son-in-law Phil and grandson, Jerome. She had been battling covid and pneumonia.

She enjoyed making baby blankets for family and cousins. On the blankets she embroidered the baby and parent’s name, weight and length. Weekly she would look forward to receiving the Happiness Book from the Greenbush Pharmacy to do the crossword puzzles to keep her mind sharp. Delores enjoyed playing cards with her grandchildren and visits with her great grandchildren, Joey and Jax. Every Christmas she loved making her famous chocolate covered peanut butter balls and sending them home with family.

Delores is survived by her only child, Mae (Phil) Beaudry, grandchildren Jerome Beaudry (friend Mary Schafer) and Linda (Jared) Ryden, great grandchildren Joseph and Jaxon Ryden. Brother Arnold Ness of Thief River Falls, brother Richard (Gloria) Ness of Viking, sister Betty Ostby of Grygla and brother Roger (Linda) Ness of St. Cloud, MN.

She is preceded in death by her husband Harf Wiskow, parents Martin and Selma Ness, brother Ervin and sister in law Mary Ness, brother Donald and sister in law Arlene Ness, sister in law Renee Ness along with grandparents, aunt and uncles, many cousins and friends.

Delores will be remembered at a visitaion on Monday, January 31, 2022 at 6:00-7:00 pm at the United Free Church in Greenbush with a Prayer Service at 7:00PM. Funeral service will be held Tuesday February 1, 2022 at 10:30 am at the United Free church in Greenbush with Pastor David Niemela presiding. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Interment services will be held at a later date at the Greenwood Cemetery in Strathcona, MN.

Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush.