Donald “Skip” Hodge, 79, of East Grand Forks, MN died Saturday, January 22, 2022 at the Riverview Care Center, Crookston, MN.

Donald “Skip” Lewis Hodge was born August 26, 1942 in Grand Forks, ND the son of Orville and Foy (Rechnagel) Hodge. He grew up in East Grand Forks and graduated from East Grand Forks Central High School. He served his country in the US Army from 1960 to 1962. On July 15, 1967, He married Geraldine “Geri” Straus in Grand Forks, ND. He worked for Northern State Power and the East Grand Forks Police Department from 1968 until his retirement in 1996, after 28 years. He enjoyed all sorts of outdoor activities, which included hunting and fishing. He also liked to travel, especially going to Oklahoma to visit family, and going to friends’ cabins.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years Geri Hodge of East Grand Forks; 2 sons, Jeff Hodge of East Grand Forks and Steve (Terri) Hodge of Indiahome, OK; 2 grandchildren, Ian and Caitlyn; 2 sisters, Delores Spicer of Anaheim, CA and Marsha (Fred) Spencer of East Grand Forks, MN; 2 brothers, Sande (Sue) Hodge of Grand Forks, ND and Orv Hodge, Jr., of San Marcus, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Ken and Dennis and 2 sisters, Carla and Phyliss.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Riverview Health Care Center, Crookston, MN or to the Donor’s Choice.

Services: Celebration of Life will take place at a later date to be announced.

Online Guest Book : www.dandahlfuneralhome.com