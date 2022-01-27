Enterprise Minnesota highlights local innovator’s support to community

Sue Bruns with Enterprise Minnesota Magazine, a quarterly manufacturing publication which tells the remarkable stories of leaders and innovators in Minnesota’s manufacturing industry – recently paid a visit to Karlstad, Minn. There, she spent a day profiling Mattracks Founder and CEO, Glen Brazier along with Karlstad Mayor, Dale Nelson. The insight gained will be used in Bruns’s upcoming article highlighting the many ways that the Karlstad-based rubber track conversion system manufacturer – Mattracks, Mattracks Innovation Center and Kick’n Up Kountry Music Festival (June 15-18) positively impact and support the community. The article detailing the visit will be published in the next issue of Enterprise Minnesota Magazine.

One can also read this in the January 26 issue of The Tribune or the January 27 issue of the North Star News in print or online.