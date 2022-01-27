Lake of the Woods MN Fishing Report

On the south end… A great week of ice fishing on Lake of the Woods for walleyes and saugers. Anglers are working through lots of small “future keepers” to find the eaters, slots and trophy walleyes. Most ice fishing is taking place in 28 – 32 feet of water.

Resorts and outfitters working hard to keep fish houses on fish. As the season progresses, it is important to work every fish. Electronics are helpful to show you when fish are below you, where in the water column and how they are reacting to your lures and presentation. Suspended fish tend to be nice walleyes or tullibees.

Work a combination of a jigging line and a deadstick. Jigging spoons with a rattle tipped with a minnow head or piece of tail, rippin raps, or simply a jig head and minnow for jigging line. If the fish are finicky, downsize presentation.

On the deadstick, try a plain colored hook or a glow or glow red/gold jig-o-bit or large crappie jig with a live minnow 6″ off the bottom. Jig your deadstick frequently to catch more fish.

On the Rainy River… Walleye fishing is best in the mornings and evenings. Gold, glow or gold combined with glow colors working well. A jig and minnow close to the bottom has been effective.

Those fishing sturgeon are still catching but patience is definitely part of the equation. Smaller sturgeon and other species are often caught while waiting for the big fish.

The snowmobile trail is groomed, staked and in good shape from Baudette to Wheeler’s Point continuing up to the Angle.

Up at the NW Angle… A wonderful week of walleye fishing up at the Angle. Resorts are doing a nice job of tracking fish movements and keeping fish houses in productive areas.

Walleyes with some saugers, jumbo perch, eelpout and pike mixed in is what most anglers are catching.

Gold, pink and various glow colors have been productive. Vibration and noise can also be helpful on LOW due to the stained water. Colors and noise are important but jigging cadence and getting the fish to react is even more so.

There are various ways to travel to the Angle. Drive through Canada 40 miles and re-enter the U.S. up at the Angle (vaccination and COVID test required). To avoid traveling through Canada, the NW Angle Guest Ice Road, snowmobile trails, LOW Passenger Service (bombardier service across the lake) and Lake Country Air.

Lodging and fish house rentals are available around the lake. A complete list at www.LakeoftheWoodsMN.com/Lodging.