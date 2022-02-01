LouAnn Kotrba, 66, of East Grand Forks, MN died Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at her home.

LouAnn Kotrba was born May 3 1955 in Grand Rapids, MN the daughter of Gerald and Marian (Riske) Brownell. She grew up in Grand Rapids, MN and graduated from Ishpeming, Michigan High School. She attended Aakers business College in Grand Forks graduating in 1973. She married Mark Kotrba in L’Anse, Michigan on August 3, 1974. They lived in East Grand Forks where she worked at the First National Bank, County Market, Lystads, and retired from Frandsen Bank, East Grand Forks in 2017.

She is survived by her husband Mark Kotrba of East Grand Forks; two sons, Curtis (Krissy) Kotrba and Kevin (Jess) Kotrba both of Grand Forks; four grandchildren Kaytlin, Addison, Marcus and Carson Kotrba; and brother Jerome (Ting) Brownell of Shakopee, MN. She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother Jerry.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be sent to the Hospice of the Red River Valley.

Mass of Christian Burial: 2:00 PM, Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721. Service will be live-streamed on LouAnn’s page at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: One hour before services at the church.

Interment: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks in the Spring.

