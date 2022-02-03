GMR One-Act Play competes in sub-section contest, Public performance on February 4

The Greenbush-Middle River One-Act play cast and crew made the journey to Lake of the Woods High School in Baudette for the Sub-Section 32 One-Act Play Contest.

The contest would include five schools: Roseau, Marshall County Central, Warroad, Lake of the Woods, and Greenbush-Middle River. The top two schools would advance to the Section 8A One-Act Play Contest held on Saturday, February 5 from Kittson Central High School in Hallock.

The GMR group would not advance to the section contest, as Warroad finished first and Roseau second to advance. Despite the way it may have ended, director Ryan Bergeron expressed how proud he was of his students’ efforts.

“I know some of the students were disappointed they didn’t get to move on, but, as I told them afterward, I couldn’t be prouder of how they performed. They gave me everything they had,” Bergeron said. “This being my first in-person one-act contest as a director, I had fun and learned a lot myself about how these contests work. I had an absolute blast working with these students and look forward to leading next year’s group.”

The GMR group performed the one-act drama “If Only” by Mike Willis— a story highlighting the potential dangers and consequences of texting while driving.

This group of students will be putting on a performance of this show at 2:30 pm on Friday, February 4 on the GMR School stage. Seventh to twelfth grade students will be attending this show, but it is also open to the public to attend.

