Luke Jon Misialek, 30

Luke Jon Misialek, age 30 of Moorhead, MN, formerly of East Grand Forks, MN passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at his home in Moorhead.

Luke was born on May 8, 1991 in Grand Forks, ND the son of Kirk and Nancy (Burns) Misialek. Luke grew up in East Grand Forks and graduated from East Grand Forks Senior High School with the Class of 2010. While attending high school, he was a good student and an accomplished athlete. Luke was a kind soul who loved spending time with family and friends. He often connected with friends while playing video games online. Luke had an adventurous spirit, traveling with friends and family to music and sporting events across the United States. He loved music, whether playing his guitar or attending concerts and festivals. Luke has been a faithful Minnesota Twins fan ever since they won their last World Series when he was 5 months old. He enjoyed watching soccer, especially his favorite team the Chelsea Football Club. He was a science enthusiast, most recently waking up early Christmas Morning to watch the James Webb Space Telescope Launch.

Luke will be forever missed by his loving family members including his parents, Kirk and Nancy of East Grand Forks, MN and brother, Ty Misialek of Eugene, OR; grandparents, Suzanne Burns and Betty Jo Misialek along with several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Luke was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Eugene Burns and Raymond Misialek and uncle Kevin Misialek.

Funeral Service: 4:00 PM on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN

Visitation: 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM on Monday, February 7, 2022 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church

