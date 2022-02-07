Avis Hagen, 86, of Lake Bronson, MN, passed away peacefully the morning of February 4, 2022. Avis Yvonne Larson was born on August 19th, 1935 in Greenbush, MN to Hjalmar and Pearl (Rice) Larson. She grew up in Percy township and attended school in Lake Bronson, MN. Avis was a hard worker, and throughout her life she held many jobs. After graduating from beauty school, she worked at the Gamble Store, cooked at Galilee Bible Camp, cleaned at Lake Bronson Motel, and became a full-time homemaker and farm wife. Avis was united in marriage to Alden Hagen on November 27th, 1955. After raising their children in Lake Bronson, Alden and Avis moved to the family farm in section #1 of Tegner township. Avis was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, WELCA, and LCW. Avis enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, gardening, and reading. She loved hunting, fishing, Friday night hamburgers, and Saturday morning coffee with friends. She collected grandchildren and loved being “Grama” to more kids than just Ericka, Stacey, and Savannah. In the summers you would find her puttering around on her golf cart watering the flowers. In the winters you’d find her making lefse and baking buns and cookies. The Spring saw Avis planting her garden and the Fall brought harvest; she would keep the men fed and the farm books in order year after year. She is survived by her daughter Kari (Gene) Miller, Hallock MN, three grandchildren Ericka (Steven) Heckethorn, Stacey (Michael) Shannon, and Savannah (James) Wateland, step-granddaughters, Christy (Rich) Wheeler and step granddaughter-in-law Jenni Miller; great grandchildren Tyler, Alden, Carter, Jennika, step-great grandchildren Cassidy, McKenzie, Brayden, Brenden and Simon a sister, Marlys Thom and a brother-in-law, Tom Grundtner. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 49 years Alden, her son Richard, her parents, her brother Roy and her sister Phyllis, a step-grandson, Jason Miller, two son-in-laws Jason Wheeler and Rick Ward. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Avis’s memory to Zion Lutheran Church in Lake Bronson, MN. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in Zion Lutheran Church, Lake Bronson. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Lake Bronson. Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.