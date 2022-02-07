John Braun, 85, of Lake Bronson, Minnesota passed away at the Karlstad Senior Living Healthcare Center on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Johann Braun was born August 11, 1936, in Rosengart, Manitoba to Johann and Sara Braun. He grew up near Rosengart and attended school there. On September 10, 1960, he was united in marriage to Helena Krahn at Winkler, Manitoba. John farmed near Graysville, Manitoba in his early 20s. In 1970 he and Helen moved the family to Kennedy, Minnesota where John was employed at Northwest Sunflower. They later moved to a farmyard in rural Lake Bronson, Minnesota. John loved farming and also enjoyed running the seed plant, both of which he did for most of his life. After he retired from Northwest Sunflower, he worked part time for Ron Petersen of rural Lake Bronson. John also loved working with wood and built many beautiful pieces of furniture over the years. He was a dedicated father and grandfather, raising his children in the Christian faith. John was an active member of the Evangelical Mission Covenant Church in Kennedy, Minnesota. He and Helen moved to the Meadows Assisted Living facility in Karlstad in 2015. From there, they eventually came to reside in the nursing home. Family members include his children, Brad (Melissa) Braun, Lake Bronson; Angela (Dean) Stromgren, Lake Bronson; Peggy (Steven) Porter, Lake Bronson; and Polly (Peter) Johnson, Hallock; 19 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; siblings, Sara (Henry) Nickel, Jacob (Susan) Braun, Nettie (George) Heide, Henry (Marlene) Braun and Isaac (Sheila) Braun. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Helen Braun; a son-in-law, Byron Johnson; daughter-in-law, Kristi Braun; his parents; brothers, Jacob, who died at birth, Ernst and Peter; sisters, Helena, Anna, and twins Maria and Elisabeth, who both died at birth. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, February 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Evangelical Mission Covenant Church at Kennedy. John will be buried next to his wife in Jupiter Cemetery, rural Kennedy in the spring. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday for one hour prior to the service. Rev. Galen Nordine, presiding; Shannon Christenson, pianist. Casket bearers will be John’s grandsons. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.