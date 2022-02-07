Sandra Duncan, 57, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 4, 2022. Sandra was a loving wife, mother, friend, and sister.

Sandra Kay Kovar was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to George and Cecelia (Vanyo) Kovar on June 11, 1964. She grew up on a farm, as one of eleven children, in rural East Grand Forks, MN. She graduated from East Grand Forks Senior High in 1982 and then attended the Northwest Technical College in East Grand Forks. She married Terry Duncan October 8, 1988, and eventually moved to Daytona Beach, Florida, where they raised their two children, Samuel and Grace. She held several office positions throughout her career with her most recent position at Tru Union Appraisal Services. Sandy enjoyed cooking, reading, traveling, and spending time with family. She devoted her life to the Lord and was always putting her family and others first. Terry was grateful for the 33 years of their marriage and for the time he was able to spend with her. Sam said, “I’ll cherish every lesson she’s taught me and continue to live my life to make her proud.” Grace said, “Mom, you were always so supportive of me and you built me up; I know you’re with the Lord, and until then I will think of you every day.”

She is survived by her husband, Terry Duncan; children, Samuel (25) and Grace (17), all of Mims, Florida; siblings Edward (Elaine) Kovar, Donald (Dolores) Kovar, Elaine (Larry) Rivard, Gerald (Renae) Kovar, Linda (Doug) Peterson, Janice (John) Barrett, Karen (Jerry) McIntyre, David (Sandy) Kovar, and Anita (Paul) Brazier; sister-in-law Pam Kovar, and many nieces and nephews.

Sandra is preceded in death by her parents; George and Cecelia and a brother, Jim.

A celebration of her life will be at North Brevard Funeral Home in Titusville, Fl, on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 1:00 pm. The service will be live streamed through the funeral home at 1:00 pm, Eastern time; 12:00 noon Central time.