Norma L Erickson passed from this life to eternity on Dec. 26, 2021. Born to Theodore & Esther Kjellberg in Lake Bronson, Minnesota she grew up on a farm near Karlstad, Minn. She was the oldest of 5. Graduated valedictorian of Karlstad High School in 1949. From 1949 to 1952 she worked as a secretary at Karlstad High and picked potatoes in the fall. She moved with her family to Portland, OR in 1952 and from Aug to November she worked as an office clerk for The National Biscuit Co. In Nov. of 1952 she moved back to Karlstad, Minn. and worked at the Karlstad Bank as a teller and then as a bookkeeper until 1954.

She met Dale an Erickson in 1949 at a dance, they married in 1953. They had a son while in Minn. Dale was drafted in 1954 and after basic training, he was stationed at Fort Richardson, Alaska. Norma and son Mark followed in October of that year. In Nov. of 1954 Norma started working for the First National Bank of Alaska. She started as a teller and later moved to the note department. She left the bank in 1956 to have their second son and became a stay-at-home mother. Dale and Norma made Alaska their home. From 1957 to 1964 4 more children were added to the family. The final child was born in 1970 bringing the count to 7.

Norma was the heart of the family and devoted her life to her family. She always demonstrated unconditional love and a strong foundation in Christ.

She enjoyed doing the NY Times Crossword in pen. She loved antiquing and gardening. She had a green thumb & could grow anything, she still grew potatoes up until last summer. She used to say, ” you can take the girl off the farm, but you can’t take the farm out of the girl “. The family spent summers camping and fishing on the Kenai peninsula.

She loved spending time around her children and all the grands, great grands & great-great grands. Many have precious memories of making bread and cinnamon rolls with Grandma Norma. Her homemade bread was legendary. She was a prayer warrior and a real good listener. As busy as her home was with 7 children it was always crowded with neighbor kids. There was always room for one more.

Norma was widowed in 1995 when the love of her life Dale passed at 63. She is survived by her 5 living children & their spouses. David Erickson (Karen), Steven Erickson, Teresa Compton (Ed), Linda McClain (Hal), John Erickson, foster son Drew Thompson, brothers Dean Kjellberg, Gene Kjellberg (Avonel) and sister Audrey Jones. She was preceded in death by her husband Dale Erickson, her oldest son, Mark Erickson, her oldest daughter Dalene Kangas, and her sister Erma Swenson.

She survived her husband for 26 years watching her family grow from 7 children to include 15 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. Norma had a strong belief in her Savior Jesus Christ. We believe she is now home with those who believe and have gone before. We will miss our mother but our hope and faith will carry us through until we meet again.

A memorial was held on Feb. 5, 2022 at Norma and her families home church. Scenic Park Bible Church 7145 Madelynne Dr Anchorage, Alaska. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Anchorage Gospel Rescue Mission, 2823 E Tudor Road Anchorage, Alaska 99507.

Proverbs 31:28. Her children rise up and call her blessed: her husband also, and he praises her.