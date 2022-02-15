Robert A. Moore, 72, of East Grand Forks, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Born in Libertyville, Illinois on August 10, 1949, he was the son of Kenneth and Ethel (nee Klick) Moore. His early life was spent in Lake Villa, Illinois. On May 5, 1968, he was united in marriage to Janice Prehn. Following marriage, they lived in Illinois before moving to Minnesota in 1979. He lived in East Grand Forks for the past 14 years.

Bob owned and operated the River Cinema and Riverwalk Mall in East Grand Forks. And also Grand Theatre in Crookston, Fosston Theatre, and the Trails End Restaurant and Theatre in Blackduck. He was a member of the Fosston Development Corp. and the Chambers of Commerce for all the cities he lived in. He loved construction and remodeling projects, and buildings with potential. He was a man of big dreams, big ideas and never let anything stop him.

Bob is survived by his wife, Janice; children, Penny Stai, Robin (Hal) Mistic, Brian Moore and Kevin (Kate) Moore; grandchildren, Jenna Stai, Theo Stai, Todd (Brianna) Kallroos, Roxie (Adam Honkola) Kallroos, Mike Kilde, Damian Moore, Miles Moore, Rhianna Moore, Spencer (Sierra) Hoialmen and Sage Moore; great-grandchildren, Etta, Mara and Joey; siblings, Tom Moore, Dan (Missy) Moore and Suzi (Tracy) Matthews, and his mother-in-law, Junice Prehn. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Debbie Camphouse and sister-in-law Jo Marie Moore.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Circle of Friends Animal Shelter, 4375 N. Washington St., Grand Forks, ND 58203 OR Humane Society of Polk Co., Inc. 720 E. Robert St., Crookston, MN 56716

A Celebration of Bob’s Life will take place on Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 12:30PM until 3:30PM at Boardwalk Banquet Hall, 415 2nd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN, 56721 located across from River Cinema. Please join the family in celebrating Bob’s life, and bring your favorite “Bob Moore” story to share.