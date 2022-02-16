Brady Lee, 26

Brady Lee of Newfolden passed away at home on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, February 16 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church in Thief River Falls, MN with Reverend Mark Helgeland and Reverend Gary Barrett officiating. Burial will be held at Opdahl Cemetery near Newfolden, MN.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday 5 – 8 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM at Zion Lutheran Church in Thief River Falls and also one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Brady Thomas Lee was born January 19, 1996 at Grand Forks, ND son of Jason Lee and Denae (Mjelde) Bayne. He was raised in the Newfolden area and attended school at Marshall County Central. Brady started working at the age of 11 for Grandpa Lee at Lee Concrete Construction. He earned his first pickup truck by cutting wood for his Grandpa Tom. Then he worked at Napa Auto in Thief River Falls, then went to ILS – Independent Locomotive Service of Holt and has spent the last 7 years at Central Boiler.

In 2011 he met the love of his life Maci Mundell. On September 23, 2017 they were united in marriage at Zion Lutheran Church in Thief River Falls. To this union 2 daughters were born Zoey Marie Lee and Sophie Rae Lee. The couple made their home in rural Newfolden.

The pride and joy of Brady’s life were Zoey, Sophie and Maci. He also enjoyed fast toys and anything with a motor. He loved tinkering in his garage any chance he could get. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling and 4-wheeling and ranger rides with his family. Always had to have the loudest, tricked out trucks he could find. He loved to go mudding, and the dirtier he could get the better. Most of all Brady loved snuggling on the couch watching movies with his three girls. Brady had the biggest heart and would do anything for anyone, he was the best dad, husband, son, grandson, brother, uncle and friend.

Brady is survived by his loving wife Maci of Newfolden, daughters Zoey and Sophie; parents Denae (Terry) Bayne of Karlstad, MN, Jason (Heather) Lee of Newfolden, MN and in-laws Thane (Kristi) Mundell of Thief River Falls, MN; siblings Shelby (Easton) Lee of Karlstad, MN, Parker (Trinity) Bayne of Red Lake Falls, MN, Jarett Lee of Newfolden, MN, Hailey (Tristian) Vallot of Grand Forks, ND and Harrison (Shelby) Bayne of Duluth, MN; grandparents Tom (Pat) Mjelde of Lancaster, MN, Harold (Diane) Lee of Newfolden, MN, Gwyndale (Marge) Bayne of Grand Forks, ND, Arlyn (Janice) Anderson of Greenbush, MN; sister-in-law Ashley (Andy) Mundell, brother-in-law Tyler (Kenna) Mundell; nieces and nephew Josie, Oliver, and Mia; aunts and uncles Jamie Lee, Tricia (Darick) Sjostrand; along with many cousins, great aunts, uncles and countless friends.

Brady is preceded in death by his sister Emma Jean Bayne, and his great-grandparents.

Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com