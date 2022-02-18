Virginia (Ginny) (Babe Bydal) Catherine Manning, 94

Virginia (Ginny) (Babe Bydal) Catherine Manning, of Bellevue, died peacefully at her daughter’s home Friday, January 28, 2022. She was 94 years old. Ginny was born on November 10th, 1927 in Grand Forks, North Dakota, to Violet and Arthur Bydal. She grew up in East Grand Forks, Minnesota with her brother Jack and sister Dorothy (Dot). She attended Sacred Heart School and went on to the College of St Scholastica in Duluth Minnesota. After graduation she was accepted to an internship with a Business School in Seattle Washington. She moved to a house off of Greek Row at the University of Washington. It was here she met the love of her life, Tom Manning.

He had just graduated from UW and was starting his job at the Boeing Company. It was love at first sight and they were married on October 28th, 1952 in her hometown of East Grand Forks, MN. Returning to live in Seattle and later Bellevue they raised their 4 children. Ginny was active at her Church, St Louise. She often volunteered in the community and for the schools her children attended. She loved playing Bridge, traveling and time with family.

Tom accepted an overseas assignment in 1981 with Boeing. He and Ginny lived in Brussels, Belgium for 4 years and then London England for 4 years. Ginny was active in the American Woman’s Club organizing tours and events for visiting Executives and spouses.

Ginny and Tom returned from Europe in 1989. Tom retired and he and Ginny moved to Issaquah WA. They continued to travel and enjoy time with their Children and Grandchildren. Tom passed away in 2019 weeks after celebrating their 67th Anniversary. Ginny moved in with her daughter and continued to enjoy her time with family and friends.

She is survived by her children, Steve (Lynn), Barbara (Todd), Colleen, John (Melvina and Grandson Tim), Her Grandchildren Andrea and Lindsey Raymond; Adam, Rachel and Sam Manning and Great Granddaughter Lyla Raymond and her sister Dorothy (Ted) Schable.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Louise Catholic Church, 141 156th Ave. S.E. Bellevue, WA 98007 on February 23rd at 11:00 AM.