Rebecca “Becky” Eileen Melby, 70

Rebecca “Becky” Eileen Melby, the daughter of Ernest & Doris (Linert) Olmstead, was born on November 4, 1951 in Greenbush, MN. She grew up in rural Badger and graduated from the Badger High School in 1969. The summer after graduation Becky began working full time at the Bank in Badger. On November 15, 1969 Becky was united in marriage to Gary Anderson at the Badger Creek Free Lutheran Church in Badger, MN. To this union a beautiful baby girl, Patti Lynne, was born in the Fall of 1970. Just over 2 years later Becky & Patti experienced the unexpected loss of their Husband and Dad, Gary. In the Fall of 1975 Becky & Patti moved down to Plymouth, MN where Becky attended the Association Free Lutheran Bible School (AFLBS) through the Spring of 1976. That Spring they returned home to Badger, and the following year on April 30, 1977 Becky was united in marriage to Harvey Melby at the Badger Creek Free Lutheran Church. Three years later another beautiful baby girl, Laura Jane, was added to the family. Harvey, Becky, Patti & Laura made their home north of Greenbush on their family farm. Becky was a faithful member of the Badger Creek Free Lutheran Church and later the Oiland Free Lutheran Church. She served in many different roles including Sunday School Teacher, Song Leader & Superintendent; Ladies Aid; publishing the monthly “Parish Voice” newsletter; preparing the weekly Church bulletin, and as Church Treasurer and Secretary. In December of 1988 Becky started working in the Business Office of the Greenbush Nursing Home, later “LifeCare Greenbush Manor.” She often referred to all of her fellow employees, the residents, and the resident’s families as her 2nd family. For over 32 years Becky was devoted to her job, and she truly loved each of her days working at the Nursing Home. Becky also worked many years in the ticket booth at the Greenbush Race Park. She enjoyed greeting people as they came in and watching the races with her family as well. Becky’s hobbies over the years included crocheting (fridge towels), sewing, reading, singing, traveling, attending sporting events, watching the Minnesota Twins, rummage sales, playing games, and being with friends and family. Becky had a very caring heart and loved to show kindness to others through words, cards, or a thoughtful gift. She loved people to know that they were thought of and appreciated. Becky was a devoted wife, mom and grandma and her family was very important to her. If her children or grandchildren had an event or game, she made it a priority to be there to encourage them and cheer them on. And Grandma usually had a treat with to give to the grandkids too. Over the last 6 months Becky began to experience health challenges that her body was not able to overcome. While holding her daughters’ hands, Becky passed away on February 16th at LifeCare Roseau Manor, and is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior in Heaven. She was 70 years, 3 months and 12 days of age. Becky is survived by 2 daughters – Patti (Paul) Robinson of Greenbush, MN and Laura (Dwayne) Mast of Roseau, MN Grandchildren: Anisa (Isaac) Nelson of New London, MN; Trever Robinson of Paynesville, MN; and Eliana, Ava, Olivia & Zander Mast of Roseau, MN 2 sisters – MaryAnn Walen of Moorhead, MN and Carol (Bob) Melby of Greenbush, MN 1 brother – Eugene (Rose) Olmstead of Badger, MN Sister-in-law and Brother-in-law – Janice (Dennis) Dole of Skime, MN Brothers-in-law – Vernon Melby of Karlstad, MN and Gary Melby of Badger, MN And many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gary Anderson (1973), husband Harvey Melby (2010), sister Debra Ann Conley, and an infant baby brother. A Funeral service for Rebecca E. Melby of Badger, MN will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 11:00AM at Oiland Free Lutheran Church in rural Greenbush, MN. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 from 5-7PM with a 7PM prayer service at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, MN. the daughter of Ernest & Doris (Linert) Olmstead, was born on November 4, 1951 in Greenbush, MN. She grew up in rural Badger and graduated from the Badger High School in 1969. The summer after graduation Becky began working full time at the Bank in Badger. On November 15, 1969 Becky was united in marriage to Gary Anderson at the Badger Creek Free Lutheran Church in Badger, MN. To this union a beautiful baby girl, Patti Lynne, was born in the Fall of 1970. Just over 2 years later Becky & Patti experienced the unexpected loss of their Husband and Dad, Gary.

In the Fall of 1975 Becky & Patti moved down to Plymouth, MN where Becky attended the Association Free Lutheran Bible School (AFLBS) through the Spring of 1976. That Spring they returned home to Badger, and the following year on April 30, 1977 Becky was united in marriage to Harvey Melby at the Badger Creek Free Lutheran Church. Three years later another beautiful baby girl, Laura Jane, was added to the family. Harvey, Becky, Patti & Laura made their home north of Greenbush on their family farm.

Becky was a faithful member of the Badger Creek Free Lutheran Church and later the Oiland Free Lutheran Church. She served in many different roles including Sunday School Teacher, Song Leader & Superintendent; Ladies Aid; publishing the monthly “Parish Voice” newsletter; preparing the weekly Church bulletin, and as Church Treasurer and Secretary.

In December of 1988 Becky started working in the Business Office of the Greenbush Nursing Home, later “LifeCare Greenbush Manor.” She often referred to all of her fellow employees, the residents, and the resident’s families as her 2nd family. For over 32 years Becky was devoted to her job, and she truly loved each of her days working at the Nursing Home.

Becky also worked many years in the ticket booth at the Greenbush Race Park. She enjoyed greeting people as they came in and watching the races with her family as well.

Becky’s hobbies over the years included crocheting (fridge towels), sewing, reading, singing, traveling, attending sporting events, watching the Minnesota Twins, rummage sales, playing games, and being with friends and family.

Becky had a very caring heart and loved to show kindness to others through words, cards, or a thoughtful gift. She loved people to know that they were thought of and appreciated. Becky was a devoted wife, mom and grandma and her family was very important to her. If her children or grandchildren had an event or game, she made it a priority to be there to encourage them and cheer them on. And Grandma usually had a treat with to give to the grandkids too.

Over the last 6 months Becky began to experience health challenges that her body was not able to overcome. While holding her daughters’ hands, Becky passed away on February 16th at LifeCare Roseau Manor, and is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior in Heaven. She was 70 years, 3 months and 12 days of age.

Becky is survived by 2 daughters – Patti (Paul) Robinson of Greenbush, MN and Laura (Dwayne) Mast of Roseau, MN

Grandchildren: Anisa (Isaac) Nelson of New London, MN; Trever Robinson of Paynesville, MN; and Eliana, Ava, Olivia & Zander Mast of Roseau, MN

2 sisters – MaryAnn Walen of Moorhead, MN and Carol (Bob) Melby of Greenbush, MN

1 brother – Eugene (Rose) Olmstead of Badger, MN

Sister-in-law and Brother-in-law – Janice (Dennis) Dole of Skime, MN

Brothers-in-law – Vernon Melby of Karlstad, MN and Gary Melby of Badger, MN

And many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gary Anderson (1973), husband Harvey Melby (2010), sister Debra Ann Conley, and an infant baby brother.