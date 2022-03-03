Zach Blawat reaches 1,000-point career milestone

Thirteen points away from the 1,000-point milestone going into the night, Gator Boys Basketball junior Zach Blawat surpassed this milestone on a short two-point shot with 8:57 remaining in the second half of the Gators’ home game versus the Fertile-Beltrami Falcons on March 1. Gator fans inside “The Swamp” erupted, fans held up signs commemorating the milestone, Blawat went up into the stands to hug his dad, and returned to the court to get congratulatory hugs from his teammates. This shot gave the Gators its first lead of the game, at 43-41.

Blawat finished the game with 19 points and the Gators eventually fell by a 64-58 final— the team’s regular season finale. The Gator team (11-15) now shifts its focus to the Section 8A Boys Basketball Tournament, officially set to begin on Friday, March 4. The Gators earned the fifth seed in the west sub-section and will begin playoff action on the road in Goodridge versus the fourth-seeded Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke Chargers on Thursday, March 10 at 7 pm. Find the complete Section 8A Boys Basketball Tournament bracket on The Tribune Facebook page. For complete Gator Boys Basketball coverage, read The Tribune in print or online.