Ronald Shereck, 76

Ronald Shereck, age 76 of Warren, MN, passed away on Thursday, February 24th, 2022 at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND.

Ronald James Shereck was born July 4, 1945, in Grafton, ND to Leonard and Marcella (Dvorak) Shereck. He grew up in Lankin, ND and graduated from Park River High School. On May 29, 1965, he married Elsie Pfannsmith in Lankin. Ron served in the US National Guard for 6 years, was a Watkins Dealer, worked for General Auto Parts, B&N Railroad, Arctic Cat in TRF, was a self-employed carpenter, and worked for various farmers in the Tabor Area. But his passion for 54 years was polka and old time music. Along with his wife, they hosted a radio show on Pioneer 90.1 radio in TRF where they were better known as “Polka Ron” and “Swinging Elsie.”

He is survived by his loving polka partner and wife of 57 years Elsie Shereck of Warren; daughter Melissa (Terry) Knutson of Rolla, ND; grandchildren Becky (Dusty) Everding, Brandi (Blaine) Rau, Christopher Knutson, and Dylan Reitmeier; great-grandchildren Caysen, Kynzlee, and Adley; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Wendy Shereck Reitmeier, infant son Kevin Shereck, and brother Albert Shereck.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM ~ Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Dahl Funeral Home 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721. Service will be live-streamed on Ron’s page at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: 1 Hour Prior to Funeral Service on Saturday at the funeral home

Burial: He will be laid to rest at a later time.

Military Honors: Military Honors will be provided by the EGF American Legion Post #157, VFW Post #3817, and the US National Guard

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN