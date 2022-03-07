Badger (Minn.) School Board Proceedings/October 11, 2021

Regular Meeting

Monday, October 11, 2021 7:30 PM

Family & Consumer Sciences Room 16

PO Box 68, 110 Carpenter Avenue East

Badger, Minnesota 56714

1. Call to Order at 7:37

1.1. Pledge of Allegiance

1.2. Roll Call (alphabetical order): Jodie Davy, Cari Dostal (arrived during 7.0 and before 7.1), Jamie Isane, Brent Olson, Carol Rhen and Jeramy Swenson

1.3. Administration & Department Heads: Kevin Ricke, Striker Hasson and Stacey Warne

Shena Brandt not in attendance

2. Visitor Comments – None

Visitors Present (alphabetical order): Ryan Bergeron, Tracee Bruggeman, Dan Carpenter, Kelly Grahn and Heidi Warne

2.1. Listening Session: None

3. Recommendation to add and/or remove items to the agenda from Board Members or School Administrators

4. Approval of Agenda

4.1. A motion was made by Member Davy to approve the agenda for the Regular School Board

Meeting Monday, October 11, 2021, as presented. Seconded by Member Rhen. The motion carried by a 5-Yes and 0-No vote; Member Dostal not present for this vote.

5. Minutes

5.1. A motion was made by Member Swenson to approve the minutes of the School Board Work Session held on Monday, September 13, 2021 as presented. Seconded by Member Olson. The motion carried by a 5-Yes and 0-No vote; Member Dostal not present for this vote.

5.2. A motion was made by Member Rhen to approve the minutes of the Regular School Board Meeting held on Monday, September 13, 2021 as presented. Seconded by Member Davy. The motion carried by a 5

Yes and 0-No vote; Member Dostal not present for this vote.

6. Consent Agenda

6.1. Pay Bills: A motion was made by Member Davy to approve the payment of bills check #61391 through check #61484 for a total of $65,285.50 as listed, and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated October 3, 2021 and Electronic Fund Transfers as submitted. Seconded by Member Isane. The motion carried by a 5-Yes and 0-No vote; Member Dostal not present for this vote.

7. Communications

7.1. Financial Audit of Badger School District Fiscal Year 2021 (FY 21) prepared and presented by Brady

Martz & Associates of Thief River Falls, MN.

Presenter: Tracee Bruggeman, Certified Public Accountant with Brady Martz & Associates,

P.C. located in Thief River Falls, MN

7.2. Buildings and Grounds: Bottle filler mounted in Elementary hallway; Boilers stand ready to test

7.3. Superintendent

7.3.a. Personnel Vacancies: Paraprofessional for Jr. High/Sr. High Special Education

Business Manager Accountant

FIRST Robotics Advisor One-Act Play Advisor

Jr. High Knowledge Bowl Advisor

7.3.b. Seek School Bus Quotes: Our school district is currently seeking quotes from four Minnesota-based

school bus sales companies: Hoglund Bus Company (Monticello, MN), North Central Bus & Equipment Inc. (St. Cloud, MN), Telin Transportation Group (Farmington, MN) and United Bus Sales (Big Lake, MN) using the state bid program to purchase a 77-passenger school bus with a target budget hopefully under $95,000

7.3.c. Miscellaneous Items to be reported by Superintendent – attached

Attachments: (8) • Misc Items to Report by Superintendent 11 Oct 2021

• Gretchen Lee is MN Assoc of Family & Consumer Sciences Teacher of the Year 2022

• MREA Annual Conference Nov 14-16

• MSBA Annual Conference Jan. 13-14 with Early Bird Sessions Jan. 12, 2022

• MN Liquid Asset Fund Proxy Vote

• 10-11-21 COVID Stats for Roseau County

• Quarantine 1-Page Pictograph

• Decision Tree 27 May 2021

7.3.d. Badger School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report

As requested by Board in previous fiscal years; this document will be provided on a monthly basis.

Description: Budget consists of 4 fund balances:

01 General Fund

02 Food Service

04 Community Services

08 Scholarships

* see attached

7.4. Dean of Students

7.4.a. Enrollment as of October 8

7.4.b. BGMR Gator Softball Spring 2021 Team Academic GPA recognized /ranked as Top #11 by

National Softball Coaches Association

7.4.c. Dates of Interest – attached

7.4.d. Practice Fields Improvement Project(s) – letter soliciting help attached

7.4.e. Online College in the High School (OCHS) 12 Badger students registered/enrolled in 16 courses

7.5. Business Manager

8. Reports

8.1. Accept September Donations: A motion was made by Member Swenson to accept the following cash

donations as listed in the description below. Seconded by Member Rhen. U.C. = The motion carried unanimously.

Description: $100 to Class of 2023 from Badger Town & Country Organization

8.2. Accept Cash Report: A motion was made by Member Dostal to accept the cash report through September

30, 2021 subject to audit. Seconded by Member Davy. U.C. = The motion carried unanimously.

8.3. Accept First Quarter Budget Report: A motion was made by Member Swenson to accept First Quarter

Budget Report subject to audit. Seconded by Member Olson. U.C. = The motion carried unanimously.

9. Proposed Resolutions

9.1. Audit: A motion was made by Member Rhen, seconded by Member Davy to approve the Badger School

District Fiscal Year 2021 Independent Financial Audit as prepared and presented by Brady Martz. U.C. =

The motion carried unanimously.

Presenter: Tracee Bruggeman, Certified Public Accountant with Brady Martz & Associates,

P.C. located in Thief River Falls, MN

9.2. Accept Business Manager Accountant Resignation: A motion was made by Member Dostal to accept resignation from Shena Brandt, Business Manager Accountant with last day employment being Friday, October 15. Seconded by Member Rhen. U.C. = The motion carried unanimously.

Description: Sincere thank you for 5.5 years of service and best wishes with a new career endeavor.

9.3. Approve Advertising for Business Manager Accountant: A motion was made by Member Swenson to approve advertising for a Business Manager Accountant. Seconded by Member Davy. U.C. = The motion carried unanimously.

9.4. Payroll-Related Accounting Outsourcing: A motion was made by Member Rhen to approve outsourcing payroll-related accounting services with Brady Martz (Grand Forks, ND office) as presented until the next

Badger School Business Manager Accountant is hired and trained. Seconded by Member Olson. U.C. =

The motion carried unanimously.

Description: Duration? If approved tonight, then anticipate from October 12, 2021 to at least

February 1, 2022 (subject to change) Primary contact for us? Alisa Rakoczy is the anticipated outsourcing Associate with Brady Martz & Associates (Grand Forks, ND office). Alisa Rakoczy met with (job-shadowed) Shena Brandt here onsite Friday, October 8 to review services. Alisa Rakoczy works under the direction of Brian Opsahl, Certified Public Accountant, Shareholder of Brady Martz & Associates, P.C. (Grand Forks, ND office) Please note this is for payroll-related accounting services only within the prescribed terms and conditions in the attached document. Until the next Business Manager Accountant is hired and trained Badger School District will also need to explore outsourcing finance services, like payables/receivables partnering with Region One (Moorhead, MN). Are there any other schools in area outsourcing with Brady Martz? Yes – East Grand Forks, Fisher and Goodridge.

9.5. Approve Tractor Purchase: A motion was made by Member Swenson to approve purchasing a 58 engine hp and 48.3 PTO hp with front loader, box blade, snow blade and pallet fork for $46,768.96 from Bobcat of Grand Forks, ND. Seconded by Member Dostal. U.C. = The motion carried unanimously.

Description:6 quotes received from 5 equipment dealers and 1 private party.

** 9.6 TABLED – Terms & Conditions of Snow Removal Bid needs clarification **

9.6. Award Snow Removal Bid: A motion was made by ____________________ ,seconded by ____________________ to award ____________________ the Snow Removal Bid for 2021-2022 academic year.

Vote: BE IT RESOLVED the motion carries or does not carry by a ____ Yes to ____ No vote.

Description: Only one bid received; bid may be for trucking only hauling away snow windrows and snow piles only.

9.7. Second Reading & Adoption: A motion was made by Member Dostal to approve the Second Reading and adoption of the following policies with redline changes (except the tabled 806 Crisis Management

Policy) as presented/amended. The first reading was at the August 9, 2021 School Board Meeting agenda item 9.4).

410 Family and Medical Leave Act;

413 Harassment and Violence;

414 Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse;

415 Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults;

506 Student Discipline;

514 Bullying Prohibition Policy;

522 Student Sex Nondiscrimination;

524 Internet Acceptable Use and Safety Policy;

616 School District System Accountability;

806 Crisis Management Policy table until November meeting

The motion seconded by Member Davy. U.C. = The motion carried unanimously.

Description: Contact information for several community resources needs to be updated prior to Second Reading in Crisis Plan.

10. Adjourn: Recommended motion: Member Davy moved to adjourn at 9:07 PM. Motion seconded by

Member Olson. U.C. = The motion carried unanimously.

Upcoming Dates:

Regular School Board Meeting- November 8, 2021 @ 7:30 p.m. in the FCS Room.

(March 9, 2022)

Cari Dostal, Clerk Jamie Isane, Chairperson

______________________ _______________________