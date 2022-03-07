Elizabeth “Bette” Duray, 75

Elizabeth “Bette” Duray was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world suddenly on February 27, 2022 at the age of 75.

She was born to Frances (Pietrusewski) and Vincent Pulcinski in Greenbush, MN on Dec 9th, 1946. After Graduating High School she married the love of her life, Bruce Duray on July 2, 1966. Together they have six children: Bart (Jennifer) Duray of Billings, Briant (Susan) Duray of Billings, Matt (Christina) Duray of Billings, Melissa (Lance) Hull of Laurel, Miranda (Ross) Kulzer of Whitefish, and Aaron Duray of Billlings.

Bette was a special person and touched everyone that met her. She was a great cook, homemaker, and friend. She never wanted to create a “fuss” for anyone else, but would help out in any way she knew how, mostly through sewing, cooking or baking. Bette’s Fruit Cocktail Cake, Cookies and Mac and Cheese were favorites within the family. Her family was her greatest legacy and she beamed when talking about any of them, including her 14 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers (Henry (Linda) Pulczinski, Dominic (Judy) Pulczinski, Vincent Jr. Pulczinski), sisters (Bernadette (Hector) Reese, Toni (Clayton) Kjos), and one special grandson Carson Duray.

She is survived by her heartbroken husband Bruce, her children, 13 of her fourteen grandchildren, and her sisters (Marie (Robert) Ravera, Paulette (Richard) Stegeman, Janice (Butch) Ryan, Marci (Craig) Lindahl, and Joette Ode.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to www.curesearch.org in memory of Carson Duray.

Services will be held at Cremation or Funeral Gallery on March 12th in Billings, MT www.cfgbillings.com

