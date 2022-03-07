NW RIC BOARD MEETING/December 6, 2022 Proceedings

NW RIC BOARD MEETING

December 6, 2021

NW RIC Office

6:00 PM

NW RIC Board members present included Holly Burkel, Patti Anderson, Carol Rhen, Allison Harder, Tim Hruby, Tera Nordby, Allison Harder and Matt Nordin. Also, present Special Education Director Kyle Erickson, Associate Director Kim Johnson, School Psychologist Jeremy Sollund, Social Worker Molly Janicke, Hearing Impaired Consultant Karen Dvergsten and visitor Special Education Teacher Tanya Syverson.

Chairperson Nordin called the NW RIC Board Meeting to order.

BE IT RESOLVED to approve the consent agenda, approval of minutes from previous meeting and the November and December monthly claims. Moved by Burkel, seconded by Harder. Motion Carried.

Informational information was presented by Special Education Director: December 1st Child Count. Professional Development, Cash Flow, Expenditure/Revenue Guidelines and 2022 Board Delegates Meeting/Audit Schedule.

BE IT RESOLVED to approve the agenda as presented. Moved by Anderson, seconded by Hruby. Motion Carried.

BE IT RESOLVED to approve Molly Janicke’s maternity leave from approximately January 18, 2022 to April 11, 2022 (12 weeks). Moved by Burkel, seconded by Nordin. Motion Carried.

BE IT RESOLVED to approve the Second and Final Reading of the following NW RIC policies: #406 Public and Private Personnel Data, #413 Harassment and Violence, and #524 Internet Acceptable Use and Safety Policy. Moved by Nordin, seconded by Rhen. Motion Carried.

BE IT RESOLVED to approve the First Reading of the following NW RIC Policies: #206 Public Participation in School Board Meetings/Complaints About Persons at School Board Meetings and Data Privacy Considerations. Moved by Hruby, seconded by Anderson. Motion Carried.

BE IT RESOLVED to approve the approve an increase in hours for Stephanie Baumgartner, OT, from .6FTE to .95FTE for the SFY22 contract. Moved by Nordine, seconded by Burkel. Motion Carried.

BE IT RESOLVED to approve the Audit for year ending June 30, 2021. Moved by Rhen, seconded by Harder. Motion Carried.

BE IT RESOLVED to approve the negotiations agreement with NW RIC certified staff of 3.5% for 2021-22 school year ad 3.5% for 2022-23 school year for both salary and insurance increase. Moved by Nordin, seconded by Anderson. Motion Carried.

BE IT RESOLVED to approve the salary negotiations agreement with NW RIC non-certified staff: Business Manager – 4% in salary plus single health insurance for 2021-22 and 3.5% for 2022-23 plus supplemental insurance. Sign Language Interpreter – 3.5% for 2021-22 AND 3.5% FOR 2022-23.

Custodian – 3.5% for 2021-22 and 3.5 for 2022-23. Moved by Nordin, seconded by Anderson. Motion Carried.

Motion was made by Burkel to adjourn the meeting, seconded by Nordin. Motion Carried. Meeting adjourned.

The next regular NW RIC Board meeting is scheduled for Monday, February 7, 2022, at 6:00 PM.

Place: NW RIC Office

(March 10, 2022)