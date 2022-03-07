School District 2683 (Greenbush Middle River, Minn.) Proceedings/January 24, 2022

Greenbush Middle River School

Independent School District 2683

Regular January 2022 Meeting

January 24, 2022 – 7:30 PM School Library

401 Park Avenue West

Greenbush, MN 56726

Call to Order at 7:34 P.M.

Roll Call

ATTENDEES: Kurt Stenberg, Brandon Ignaszewski, Allison Harder, Joe Melby, Shane Kilen, Brandon Kuznia, Carrie Jo Howard

ADMINISTRATION: Larry Guggisberg

OTHER ATTENDEES: Ryan Bergeron, Mara Gust, Heidi Hanson, Mary Anderson, Matthew Hammer

Organization of School Board

Nominations for School Board Chair – A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard to nominate Shane Kilen for Board Chair. Motion was unanimously approved.

Nominartions for School Board Vice Chair – A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard to nominate Brandon Kuznia for Board Vice Chair. Motion was unanimously approved.

Nominations for School Board Clerk – A motion was made by Shane Kilen to nominate Carrie Jo Howard for Board Clerk. Motion was unanimously approved.

Nominations for School Board Treasurer – A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard to nominate Joe Melby for Board Treasurer. Motion was unanimously approved.

Board Chair Shane Kilen left the meeting. Vice Chair Brandon Kuznia presided over the remainder of the meeting.

Designation of date & time for Regular monthly meetings. A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Allison Harder to designate the third Monday of the month at 7:30 pm as the official day & time for the regular monthly meeting of the Board unless change is necessitated by unforeseeable events. Motion was unanimously approved.

Designation of School District legal counsel – A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, sseconded by Kurt Stenberg to designate the Law Firm of Rupp, Anderson, Squires & Waldspurger as the School District’s Legal Counsel. Motion was unanimously approved.

Designation of official depositories for school funds. – A motion was made by Allison Harder, seconded by Carrie Jo Howard to designate Border Bank and the Minnesota School Board Liquid Asset Fund as official depositories for school funds. Motion was unanimously approved.

Designation of Official School Newspaper – A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenbert to approve The Tribune of Greenbush, MN and the Honker of Middle River, MN as the designated official school newspapers. Motion was unanimously approved.

en masse Selection of Board ad hoc committee representation: – A motion was made by Allison Harder, seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve en masse Appointment of Board ad hoc committee representative(s) for:

Badger / Greenbush Middle River Joint Sports Board: Principal Sharon Schultz, Kurt Stenberg, Joe Melby, Carrie Jo Howard and Supt. Larry Guggisberg.

Negotiation Committees: Representatives for the School Board will be chosen at the time an employee group requests negotiations to commence. Board representatives for each committee negotiates with employee group(s), reports progress to the school board and makes recommendations to the school board regarding employee agreement(s).

Meet and Confer Committee: Representatives for the School Board will be chosen at the time an employee group requests a meeting.

MN School Board Association (MSBA) legislative liaison: Joe Melby

Community Education Advisory Council: Allison Harder Motion was unanimously approved.

Rotation of assignments for 2022 Board auditing committee

Establish School Board Compensation. A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Brandon Ignaszewski to approve $67.50 per meeting for attendance at school board meetings, $135.00 per full day or $67.50 per half day for attendance at board workshops or conventions; and the positions of Board Chair and Clerk to receive an annual officer payment of $270.00. Motion was unanimously approved.

Listening Session Nothing to Report

Recommendation to add items to the agenda from Board members or School Administrators

Approval of Agenda

A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Carrie Jo Howardto approve the agenda of the January 24, 2022 Regular Board Meeting as presented. Motion was unanimously approved.

Minutes

A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Kurt Stenberg to approve the minutes of the preceding regular meeting of December 20, 2021. Motion was unanimously approved.

Business Services

A motion was made by Kurt Stenberg, seconded by Joe Melby to approve the payment of bills check #38882 through #38966 for a total of $195,823.89 and Purchasing Card electronic payments dated December 7, 2021 and Electronic Funds Transfers as submitted. Motion was unanimously approved.

Treasurer’s Report

Greenbush Middle River School District Budget to Actual Expenditure Report (as previously requested by board member to provide on monthly basis).

Significant School Events and Communication:

Board acceptance of donations to the School – A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Allison Harder to approve the following donations:

Mary Kuznia & Kuznia Family in memory of Dale Kuznia…$2,900.00 for the construction of playground equipment storage shed

Burkel Grain hauled two semi loads of infield dirt (Agrilime) for use by the Girls Softball program

LifeCare Foundation donation to Softball Field Restroom Improvement…$2,500.00

Motion was unanimously approved.

Paraprofessional Recognition Week in the State of Minnesota.

Bus Driver Appreciation Day

Old Business

Superintendent Search

New Business:

Facility improvements (Summer 2022)

School Parking Lot Funding options presented by Matthew Hammer of Ehlers & Associates

Other Facility Improvement Projects for consideration – Long Term Facilities Maintenance

Replacement of heat system

Replacement of softball bathrooms

Replacement of storage shed on east side of school

A motion was made by Board Member Kurt Stenberg and seconded by Joe Melby to have the District’s Financial Advisor (Ehler’s & Associates) proceed with process and protocol for issuance of Tax Abatement Bonds for the purpose of improving the school parking l Motion was unanimously approved.ot.

Reports:

Superintendent

Delivery of New School Bus

State of MN 2022 Legislative Session is scheduled to convene @ noon on Jan. 31, 2022.

Principal

Vaccination for Students as provided by the MN Dept. of Health

Adjournment – A motion was made by Carrie Jo Howard, seconded by Allison Harder to ADJOURN. Motion was unanimously approved.

Communications

One-Act-Play performance on Saturday, January 29

Regular February School Board Meeting – February 28, 2022 @ 7:30 pm in GMR School Library

(March 9, 2022)