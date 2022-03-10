Three Gators return home with state medals

Senior Caleb Vacura hugged Gator Head Wrestling Coach Isaac Novacek and Assistant Coach Cody Brazier before walking off the mat for the final time as a Gator wrestler following his last state tournament match— one ending in a win.

Fellow Gator senior wrestler Ethan Waage opened his state tournament with a milestone win— career victory 100.

Gator seventh grade wrestler Sarah Pulk smiled as she got her hand raised after winning a match at the inaugural girls state tournament.

These marked just several of the many memories made for the Gators at this year’s state wrestling tournament, held March 3-5 back at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Four Gator wrestlers, in seniors Ethan Waage (170), Caleb Vacura (182), and Nathan Waage (285), and Sarah Pulk (Girls 165) traveled to the state tournament and three returned to “The Swamp” with state medals. Vacura and Pulk each finished third, and Ethan Waage fifth.

With the end of this season brings the official end of the three Gator seniors’ careers: Ethan Waage, Caleb Vacura, and Nathan Waage. This season, they each won section titles and earned at least 32 wins— accounting for 108 wins combined. These three seniors also participated on the team’s two most recent section title teams.

“The last three, four years, we’ve been on a pretty dang good run and they’ve been a part of it all… They’re the last group that was a part of it all,” Gator Head Coach Isaac Novacek said. “ So when I say it’s an end of an era, it really is. It means a lot. It’s going to be tough to see them go, but very proud, very proud.”

