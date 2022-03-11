Melissa Huntley Christensen, 40

Melissa Huntley Christensen of Duluth, MN formerly of Greenbush, MN passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at Essentia Health in Fargo, ND.

Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, March 14, 2022, at Grace Evangelical Church in Strathcona, MN with Reverend Kurt Johnson Officiating. Burial will be held at Barnett National Cemetery later in the spring.

Visitation will be held on Sunday 3 – 6 PM with a 6:00 PM prayer service at Grace Evangelical Church in Strathcona, MN and also one hour prior to the service on Monday.

Melissa Anne Huntley was born July 16, 1981 at Janesville, WI daughter of Marty and Dena (McFarlane) Huntley. She was raised and attended school in Greenbush, MN graduating in 1999. She then attended Northland where she received her LPN degree. Melissa worked at the Greenbush Manor while attending college. She then moved to Grand Forks where she worked at Altru Hospital for 3 years.

On October 1, 2005 she was united in marriage to Bradley Christensen at Grace Evangelical Church in Strathcona. To this union two sons were born Ethan and Joshua. The couple moved to Duluth where she worked as the Clinical Director at the Pines III.

Melissa enjoyed crocheting and knitting, she loved spending time with her boys at Lake Superior, hiking, and reading. Her boys were her pride and joy.

Melissa is survived by her sons Ethan and Josh Christensen of Duluth, MN, mother Dena (Gary) Peterson of Greenbush, MN, twin brother Matthew Huntley of Greenbush, MN, nephew Rykar Tydlacka of Greenbush, MN, father of her children Bradley Christensen of Duluth, MN.

Melissa is preceded in death by her grandparents Lloyd and Lola McFarlane, several aunts, uncles and other relatives.

Melissa fought the good fight and will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

