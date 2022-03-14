Roger Larson, 73 of Strandquist, MN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Karlstad Senior Living.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM with a 7:00 PM prayer service on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls, MN. The service to celebrate Roger’s life will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Service with Rev. Kristin Ostercamp officiating. Burial will be held in the spring.

Roger Irvin Larson was born August 21, 1948 at Mercy Hospital in Thief River Falls, MN the son of Irvin and Donella “Dolly” (Taylor) Larson. He attended Holt Elementary School and graduated as salutatorian from Newfolden High School with the class of 1966. He then attended Thief River Falls State Junior College for a year before transferring to the vocational school in Thief River Falls where he took Auto Body.

On March 8, 1969 Roger was united in marriage to Judith Coan at Trinity Lutheran Church in Thief River Falls. They made their home in Thief River Falls and to this union three children were born, LouAnn, Brian and Jeremy.

Roger worked a short time at Bjorgaard’s Body Shop in Newfolden, MN before beginning work at the Newfolden Elevator located in Strandquist, MN in March of 1975. He followed in his dad’s footsteps as manager, and it was at this time the family made their home in Strandquist. In 1989 he accepted a job at the Karlstad Farmer’s Elevator in Karlstad, MN where he retired from as Manager in the fall of 2013. Roger served on the Strandquist School Board and had the honor of presenting diplomas to his children.

He enjoyed bowling, softball, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends at his trout pond. On their hobby farm, Roger and family raised a large variety of animals everyone enjoyed! Roger was a true family man who was devoted to bettering the lives of those he loved.

Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years and one day, Judy of Strandquist; children, LouAnn Larson, Brian Larson and Jeremy Larson all of Thief River Falls; grandchildren, Taylor and Megan Rux, Jordan, Carter and Hilde Larson; sisters, Margery O’Brien of Woodbury, MN and Donna Larson of Thief River Falls; and many nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbors, farmers, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Kimberly Larson; parents; grandparents, Peder & Inga Larson, Thomas & Elizabeth Taylor; brothers, Vernon Larson and Gordon Larson; daughter-in-law, Jodi Larson; and father and mother-in-law, James “Bud” and Betty Coan.

Condolences may be sent at www.johnsonfuneralservice.com