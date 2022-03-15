Olive Wiskow, 79

Olive Wiskow of Goodridge, MN passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022 at Oakland Park Community surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church in Goodridge, MN with Reverend Kristin Ostercamp officiating. Burial will be at the Goodridge Community Cemetery in Goodridge, MN.

Visitation will be held from 3-6 PM with a prayer service at 5:00 PM at Faith Lutheran church in Goodridge. Visitation will also be One hour prior to the service on Monday at Faith Lutheran Church.

Olive Elvina Olson was born October 13, 1942 daughter of Gilbert and Beatrice (Johnson) Olson at home in Marshall County, near Middle River, MN. She attended country school for one year and then attended school in Middle River. Olive worked at Hartz in Thief River Falls in 1960.

On October 22, 1960, Olive was united in marriage to Eugene Wiskow at the Faith Lutheran Church near Greenbush, MN. On November 8, 1960, the couple purchased a resettlement farm from Bill and Olive Rehm in Goodridge Township near Goodridge, MN. They raised small grains on their family farm and their three sons, Darrick, Darrell and Dean.

Olive enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, visiting, playing bingo, and spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed making cakes for weddings, confirmations, and birthdays. She taught Sunday school and was Sunday School Superintendent, she was Den Mother for Cub Scouts and worked for the Goodridge School and for 14 years worked at the Goodridge Hartz store and Digi Key for 10 years.

She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Goodridge, MN. Ole and Olive were Rain Gauge Monitors for Pennington SWCD for 35 years.

Survivors include sons, Darrick (Cindy) Wiskow of Thief River Falls, MN, Darrell (Janet) Wiskow of Red Lake Falls, MN and Dean (Sheila) Wiskow of Goodridge, MN; grandchildren, Troy, Travis, Brandon, Mikayla, Jeremy and Amy Wiskow; in-laws, Clarice Wiskow of Roseau, MN, Arnold (Eunice) Wiskow of Thief River Falls, MN, Elvina Shimpa of Greenbush, MN, Lorraine Kvien of Roseau, MN, Loretta (Wally) Walz of Karlstad; Arla Wiskow of Thief River Falls, MN and Richard Sannes of Holt, MN; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends; and special family friends, Tom (Stephanie) Pederson of Thief River Falls, MN, Kendra (Andy) Rook of Bemidji, MN and Grady (Haley) Pederson of East Grand Forks, MN.

Olive is preceded in death by her husband Ole in 2015, parents, sisters Sylvia Sannes, Margaret Swenson, Gloria Olson, brothers Harlen Olson, Peter Olson, Verlin Olson.

CASKET BEARERS; all of Olive’s grandchildren, Troy Wiskow, Travis Wiskow, Brandon Wiskow, Mikayla Wiskow, Jeremy Wiskow, Amy Wiskow.

HONORARY CASKET BEARERS; Faith Mission Quilters.

