Dale Stanford Telle, 90, of Warroad passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at LifeCare Roseau Manor surrounded by his family. Visitation will be held Friday, March 18 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Warroad with fellowship and viewing from 5:00-7:00 PM, followed immediately by a prayer service and Rosary. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Dale at the church on Saturday, March 19 at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior. Interment will occur later this spring at Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks, MN.

Dale was born to Peter and Marie (Holmen) Telle on February 17, 1932, at Deaconess Hospital in Grand Forks, ND. The family lived at the Holmen farm near Manvel, ND, and moved to Grand Forks in time for Dale to attend first grade. Dale was a standout multi-sport athlete and graduated from Grand Forks Central High School in 1951.

That same year he enrolled at the University of North Dakota and joined the Fighting Sioux football team as a walk-on freshman guard. Dale was a four-year starter for the Sioux and expanded his role as the team’s kicker. It was there he received the nickname “Ducks” for often being late to practice following his daily duck hunting trips. He was awarded his Varsity Football Letter in 1952 through 1955 and graduated from UND on June 3, 1956, after earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Education with a Major in Physical Education and a Minor in Natural Sciences.

A month later, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. There, he completed basic training, taught classes in typing and military law, and led the troops in their Daily Dozen calisthenics. He played on the 4th Army football, softball, and volleyball teams and helped welcome a fellow Army inductee named Elvis Presley.

Following his two years of peacetime service, Dale returned to Grand Forks. He accepted a teaching position at West Elementary School and worked part time at the local Home of Economy department store. There he met a bookkeeper named Theresa, and in Dale’s own words, “Love was born.” Dale married Theresa Ann Vanyo on August 11, 1959, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Tabor, MN. The two made their home in Grand Forks and began a family one year later. The Telle family moved to Warroad in 1967 when Dale accepted a position as an elementary teacher and assistant hockey coach, helping the Warroad Warriors reach the state tournament in 1969 and 1970.

As a teacher, Dale was a natural at bringing his love of the outdoors into the classroom. Most notable were his bird identification unit and the highly anticipated sixth grade taxidermy session. Over the years, Dale hopped from elementary to junior high and even the Northwest Angle’s one-room schoolhouse, filling gaps that occasionally formed in the District 690 teaching roster. He was honored for his 31 years of service when he retired from teaching in 1994. Dale continued as a substitute teacher until the age of 80.

During those decades, Dale spent his summers as a fishing guide on Lake of the Woods, learning the lake and discovering walleye hot spots such as Telle’s Flats, a highly productive Buffalo Bay sandbar named in Dale’s honor. In the mid-1970s, with Theresa as his bookkeeper, he opened Telle’s Launch Service, a charter fishing business that soon became synonymous with Warroad. Dale also launched his own line of fishing lures, making Telle’s Spinners a popular item in tackle boxes everywhere.

An avid outdoorsman, Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing, spearing, and trapping, and he was eager to share his tips and techniques with anyone who asked. He was especially committed to teaching his children and grandchildren about the great outdoors and the amazing gifts it had to offer.

In retirement, Dale enjoyed getaway trips to Laughlin and cruising the high seas on the S.S. Norway. He also enjoyed fishing trips and shaking dice with the Warroad Legends coffee klatch. He was an active member of the local Knights of Columbus and a faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. There he attended Daily Mass, hand in hand with the bride he would cherish for 63 years.

In October 2021 following a series of physical setbacks, Dale became a resident at LifeCare Roseau Manor where he thoroughly enjoyed the company of residents and staff right up to and through his final days. (The Telle family extends its sincerest gratitude to the LifeCare staff for the compassionate care shown to the entire family during Dale’s stay.)

Dale is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Patrick A. Telle, and infant grandson Andrew Scott Telle. Dale is survived by his loving wife Theresa; six children: Debra (Garry) Hadden, Gayle (Dale) Gulbranson, Dale Scott (Linda) Telle, Heidi (Matt) Cole, Roxanne (Richard) St. Pierre, and Jennifer (Robert) Rose; nineteen grandchildren: Amy (Cullen) Deck, Jeffrey Bothun, Jeena (Jason) Kaiser, Brad Gulbranson, Greg Gulbranson, Katie Gulbranson, Isaac Telle, Stephanie (Ty) Heinecke, Jason Cole, Nathan Cole, Jeremy Cole, Brandon (Brittany) St. Pierre, Tanner (Abbe) St. Pierre, Ryne Telle, Annabelle St. Pierre, Ethan St. Pierre, Anthony Rose, Daniel Rose, and Zachary Rose; and seven great-grandchildren: Amelia Deck, Henry Deck, Koby Kaiser, Norah Kaiser, Lola Kaiser, Oliver Gulbranson, and Frankie St. Pierre.