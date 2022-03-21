Pamela Helen Steien, 78

Musician, teacher, avid water-lover and follower of Christ, Pamela Helen Steien, age 78, transitioned to her heavenly home on Saturday, March, 5, 2022 after a short, but difficult battle with cancer. Her family was by her side. Pam was born on October 15, 1943, to Peder and Mabel Steien of Lake Bronson, MN. She loved her summers at Lake Bronson State Park, teaching swimming lessons, lifeguarding and water-skiing. She earned a degree in Music Education from Moorhead State College. She taught music for several years in Princeton, MN. Thereafter, she was involved in various capacities within the Christian book publishing industry, though teaching always remained the passion of her heart. Pam resided in Minneapolis, MN, for the majority of her adult life. She was involved in church choir and bible studies. She often enjoyed musical events with her sister at the Minneapolis Orchestra and any opportunity to be by the water. She treasured most, her time spent with her many friends and family, particularly her nieces and nephews. She moved to Tucson, AZ, in the fall of 2020 to enjoy warmer weather, close to family. She is survived by her sister Carolyn Werth (Mel) of Baxter, MN, brother Larry (Sharon) of Karlstad, MN, sister-in-law Micky Steien of Florence, AZ, and multiple nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Peder and Mabel and brother John Merlyn

Memorial services are scheduled for April 21, at 1pm at Wooddale Church, Eden Prairie and April 23, 10:30 at Resurrection Church in Karlstad.