Thomas Delbert Gustafson, 71, of Hallock, Minnesota passed away unexpectedly at the place he loved the most, Kittson Auto on Thursday, March 17th, 2022. Tom was born to Delbert and Dorothy (Drake) Gustafson on July 6th, 1950, in Hallock, MN. He attended school in Hallock and graduated High School in 1968. He attended University of Minnesota- Crookston for 2 years and went on to graduate from Moorhead State University in 1972.

On September 1st, 1973, he married the love of his life, Patti Lindberg at Maria Lutheran Church in Kennedy, MN. They settled in Hallock, MN where he went into business with his dad and partner, Bud McVean at McVean Motor Company. He would go on to purchase Bud’s share and eventually his dad’s share of the business renaming it Kittson Auto and Implement. He loved and was very passionate about what he did. He considered all his customers friends and was never too busy to shake dice or share a cup of coffee.

Together, Tom and Patti had two sons, Matt and Steve, and two daughters, Krista and Molly. Tom was an excellent father to his children, a faithful husband to his wife Patti, and deeply loved by his grandchildren. Tom was a man of many interests. He loved sports and enjoyed sharing memories of the good times with his teammates, friends, or anyone who would listen. He loved to hunt and spend time at Gustafson Adventures with his cousins which was something he looked forward to every year. He hadn’t shot a buck in several years and this last fall he got his 10-point buck. He loved to garden, a trait he inherited from his dad. In fact, he already had purchased seed for this year’s garden. He was an avid fisherman with his son, Steve as his guide. He was always in search of the big one.

Tom will be greatly missed and remembered by his wife Patti, his sons Matt (Becca) and Steve, daughters Krista (Louis) and Molly (Brett), grandchildren Siri, Hannah, Nora, Blake, Josie, and Will; sisters Pam (John) Anderson, Penny (Gaylen) Ghylin, Patti Ledin, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Dorothy, brothers-in-law Barry Lindberg and Daryll Ledin, and Father-in-law, Charlie Lindberg.

Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in Grace Lutheran Church, Hallock. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Hallock. Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service. Rev. Megan Graves, presiding; Special Music, Renee Wahl.

Pallbearers: Gustafson Adventures Cousins: Bob, Bruce, Rod, Tim, Rick, Bill, Jason, Jacob, Greta, Brock, Guy, Alex and Derek.