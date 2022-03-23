Kittson County (Hallock, Minn.) Highway Dept./Bids project S.A.P. 035-601-035

KITTSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

S.A.P. 035-601-035

Bids Close April 4, 2022, 1:00 P.M.

Hallock, Minnesota 56728

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Sealed bids will be received by the County Engineer, Kittson County at the Kittson County Highway Department, 401 2nd Street SW, Hallock, Minnesota 56728; until 1:00 P.M. on April 4, 2022 for the purpose of letting the contract for the following projects:

S.A.P. 035-601-035:

PHASE 1 – Grading Culverts and Aggregate Base

PHASE 2 – Bituminous Paving and

Shoulder Base Aggregate

Location: On CSAH 1 from the Jct. of CSAH 7

to the North Jct. of CSAH 10.

Approximate Major Quantities of Work are:

PHASE 1

Quantity Unit Item

1. L.S. CLEARING AND GRUBBING

1882. L.F. REMOVE PIPE CULVERTS

6,652. (P) C.Y. SELECT GRANULAR

EMBANKMENT (CV) (MODIFIED)

104,147. (P) C.Y. EXCAVATION – COMMON

25,862. RD. STA. SUBRADE PREPARTATION

15,517. (P) C.Y. AGGREGATE BASE (CV) CLASS 5 (MODIFIED)

10,640. (P) C.Y. STOCKPILE AGGREGATE (SV) CLASS 5

81,453. S.Y. FULL DEPTH RECLAMATION (7.5”)

4,726. S.Y. MILL BITUMINOUS SURFACE (2.0”)

542. (P) C.Y. FINE AGGREGATE BEDDING (CV)

61. EACH GS PIPE APRON

12. EACH RC PIPE APRON

1. EACH FLAP GATE FOR CS PIPE

2. EACH GS PIPE-ARCH APRON

4. EACH RC PIPE-ARCH APRON

2,070. L.F. CS PIPE CULVERT

374. L.F. RC PIPE CULVERT

205. L.F. CS PIPE-ARCH CULVERT

122. L.F. RC PIPE-ARCH CULVERT

6,566. P) C.Y. CULVERT EXCAVATION, CLASS U

1. EACH CONSTRUCT DRAINAGE

STRUCTURE, DESING D.I.

METAL 12”

0.5 L.S. TRAFFIC CONTROL

1,620. L.F. SEDIMENT CONTROL LOG,

TYPE STRAW

930. L.F. SILT FENCE, TYPE MS

14,000. POUND FERTILIZER, TYPE 1

1,320. S.Y. ROLLED EROSION

PREVENTION, CAT. 20

70. ACRE SEEDING

Approximate Major Quantities of Work are:

PHASE 2

Quantity Unit Item

6,638. TON SHOULDER BASE

AGGREGATE, CLASS 1

58,224. L.F. MILLED RUMBLE STRIPS –

INTERMITTENT QUALITY

MANAGEMENT

11,325. TON TYPE SP 9.5 WEARING

COURSE MIXTURE (2,B)

16,012. TON TYPE SP 12.5 NON-WEAR

COURSE MIXTURE (2,B)

0.5 LUMP SUM TRAFFIC CONTROL

6,216. L.F. INTERIM PAVEMENT

MARKING

2,250. L.F. 4” SOLID LINE PAINT

1,684. L.F. 4” DOUBLE SOLID LINE PAINT

62,162. L.F. 6” SOLID LINE PAINT (EDGE)

6,216. L.F. 4” BROKEN LINE PAINT

ItemCounter PriceDelivered Price

11” x 17” Plan & Proposal $50.00 $60.00

Price includes tax. Plans & Proposals not sold separately and no refunds will be made.

Proposal forms with specifications may be obtained at the office of the County Engineer, 401 2nd Street SW, Hallock, MN 56728, (218)843-2686. Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check or bidder’s bond made payable to the County Administrator, Kittson County, Minnesota in the sum of not less than five (5%) percent of the amount bid.

The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality therein and to accept the bid deemed most advantageous to the County.

Dated this 3rd day of March, 2022,

Brian Buhmann,

Kittson County Administrator

(March 10, 17 & 24, 2022)