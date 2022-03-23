Kittson County (Hallock, Minn.) Highway Dept./Bids project S.A.P. 035-601-035
KITTSON COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT
S.A.P. 035-601-035
Bids Close April 4, 2022, 1:00 P.M.
Hallock, Minnesota 56728
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS
Sealed bids will be received by the County Engineer, Kittson County at the Kittson County Highway Department, 401 2nd Street SW, Hallock, Minnesota 56728; until 1:00 P.M. on April 4, 2022 for the purpose of letting the contract for the following projects:
S.A.P. 035-601-035:
PHASE 1 – Grading Culverts and Aggregate Base
PHASE 2 – Bituminous Paving and
Shoulder Base Aggregate
Location: On CSAH 1 from the Jct. of CSAH 7
to the North Jct. of CSAH 10.
Approximate Major Quantities of Work are:
PHASE 1
Quantity Unit Item
1. L.S. CLEARING AND GRUBBING
1882. L.F. REMOVE PIPE CULVERTS
6,652. (P) C.Y. SELECT GRANULAR
EMBANKMENT (CV) (MODIFIED)
104,147. (P) C.Y. EXCAVATION – COMMON
25,862. RD. STA. SUBRADE PREPARTATION
15,517. (P) C.Y. AGGREGATE BASE (CV) CLASS 5 (MODIFIED)
10,640. (P) C.Y. STOCKPILE AGGREGATE (SV) CLASS 5
81,453. S.Y. FULL DEPTH RECLAMATION (7.5”)
4,726. S.Y. MILL BITUMINOUS SURFACE (2.0”)
542. (P) C.Y. FINE AGGREGATE BEDDING (CV)
61. EACH GS PIPE APRON
12. EACH RC PIPE APRON
1. EACH FLAP GATE FOR CS PIPE
2. EACH GS PIPE-ARCH APRON
4. EACH RC PIPE-ARCH APRON
2,070. L.F. CS PIPE CULVERT
374. L.F. RC PIPE CULVERT
205. L.F. CS PIPE-ARCH CULVERT
122. L.F. RC PIPE-ARCH CULVERT
6,566. P) C.Y. CULVERT EXCAVATION, CLASS U
1. EACH CONSTRUCT DRAINAGE
STRUCTURE, DESING D.I.
METAL 12”
0.5 L.S. TRAFFIC CONTROL
1,620. L.F. SEDIMENT CONTROL LOG,
TYPE STRAW
930. L.F. SILT FENCE, TYPE MS
14,000. POUND FERTILIZER, TYPE 1
1,320. S.Y. ROLLED EROSION
PREVENTION, CAT. 20
70. ACRE SEEDING
Approximate Major Quantities of Work are:
PHASE 2
Quantity Unit Item
6,638. TON SHOULDER BASE
AGGREGATE, CLASS 1
58,224. L.F. MILLED RUMBLE STRIPS –
INTERMITTENT QUALITY
MANAGEMENT
11,325. TON TYPE SP 9.5 WEARING
COURSE MIXTURE (2,B)
16,012. TON TYPE SP 12.5 NON-WEAR
COURSE MIXTURE (2,B)
0.5 LUMP SUM TRAFFIC CONTROL
6,216. L.F. INTERIM PAVEMENT
MARKING
2,250. L.F. 4” SOLID LINE PAINT
1,684. L.F. 4” DOUBLE SOLID LINE PAINT
62,162. L.F. 6” SOLID LINE PAINT (EDGE)
6,216. L.F. 4” BROKEN LINE PAINT
ItemCounter PriceDelivered Price
11” x 17” Plan & Proposal $50.00 $60.00
Price includes tax. Plans & Proposals not sold separately and no refunds will be made.
Proposal forms with specifications may be obtained at the office of the County Engineer, 401 2nd Street SW, Hallock, MN 56728, (218)843-2686. Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check or bidder’s bond made payable to the County Administrator, Kittson County, Minnesota in the sum of not less than five (5%) percent of the amount bid.
The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality therein and to accept the bid deemed most advantageous to the County.
Dated this 3rd day of March, 2022,
Brian Buhmann,
Kittson County Administrator
