Tri-County (Karlstad, Minn) February 16, 2022 Proceedings

Regular Board of Education Meeting

Tri-Countv School District 2358

February 16, 2022, 6:30 PM

Tri-County School library

Karlstad, Minnesota

The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Burkel at 6:30 p.m. and a quorum was determined. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Members Burkel, Caldwell, Duray, Hanson, Koland,Oliver and Sollund were present, plus Interim

Superintendent Ruud and Assistant Principal on Special Assignment Zick.

We are Proud…

• of the cast members of Tri-County’s One-Act Play “Freak.” The one-act earned the title of SubSection 31 Champions and advanced to Sections on February 5th at Hallock. “Freak” placed 4th out of 8 very competitive teams in the Section. Early morning practices, adverse weather conditions, and Covid were obstacles to work around and overcome, but these students persevered. We directors are very proud of their efforts and their positive attitudes. Participants: Seniors – Jasmine

Norberg, Logan Kostrzewski, Elizabeth Bristlin and Paulina Berggren; Junior – Jaxon Klegstad; Sophomore – Ella Kasprowicz; 9th graders – Carter Thompson, Josie Wade, Lydia Hanson, Ari Kuznia, Veronica Martinez, and Max Seversen; 7th graders – Jaxon Melcher and Braelyn Gonshorowski

• of the FCCLA members for their representation at the Mid-Winter STAR Event competition. All seven members who competed advanced to state. Isabel Pearson earned a gold on her Career Investigation project. Emily Barth earned a silver in Repurpose and Redesign. Ada Pearson, Katie Clark and Brynlee Reese earned gold with their Sports Nutrition event. Josephine Wade and Rachel Levenhagen earned silver in Interior Design.

Member Sollund moved and member Oliver seconded to approve the agenda as presented. UC

Member Duray moved and member Hanson seconded to approve the minutes of the December 15, 2021 Regular Board Meeting. UC

Member Caldwell moved and member Oliver seconded to approve the minutes of the January 19, 2022 Reorganizational and Regular meeting. UC

Member Koland moved and member Burkel seconded authorize payment for claims in the following funds. UC

FebruaryFebruaryThis YearLast Year

01 GENERAL$68,583.76$52,787.54

02 FOOD SERVICE 6,433.69 5,601.10

04 COMMUNITY SERVICE 135.00 0.00

07 DEBT REDEMPTION 750.00 0.00 21 STUDENT ACTIVITIES 1,717.94 2,030.58 TOTAL $77,620.39 $60,419.22

JanuaryJanuaryThis YearLast Year

01 GENERAL $132,998.86 $286,677.73

02 FOOD SERVICE 7439.88 10,115.26 04 COMMUNITY SERVICE 450.00 322.98 06 Building Construction 502.33 0.00 07 Debt Redemption 87,897.00 0.00 21 STUDENT ACTIVITIES 15,235.36 9,990.16 TOTAL $244,523.43 $307,106.13

Member Hanson moved and member Oliver seconded to adopt calendar #4 for the 2022-23 School Year. The details are on file in the Superintendent’s Office. UC

Member Caldwell moved and member Duray seconded to accept Haylie Holmgren’s letter of resignation from her position as Northern Freeze Volleyball Assistant Coach. UC

Member Duray moved and member Koland seconded the motion to authorize the Tri-County School Collateral Monitoring Procedure and shall be effective immediately upon approving vote and will remain in effect until amended. UC

Member Oliver moved and member Sollund seconded to approve the liE-learning days. Means a school day where a school offers full access to online instruction provided by students’ individual teachers due to inclement weather. UC

Member Koland moved and member Caldwell seconded to approve Samantha Alme to be released as an EMT to cover for Tri-County EMT Service once a week if needed to the end of 21-22 school year. UC

Lori Zick, Assistant Principal on Special Assignment, report included discussion on Title help needed.

Ron Ruud, Interim-Superintendent’s report included MSBA, concerning shared superintendent with Greenbush/Middle River. Also Jr. Class Prom Grand March location change.

NWRIC: No meeting

REGION I: Held Reorganizational meeting.

Next regular board meeting is scheduled for March 16, 2022, 6:30 PM, Tri-County School Library.

Member Oliver moved and member Duray seconded to adjourn.

Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk _

Special Board of Education Meeting

Tri-County School District 2358

March 4, 2022

Tri-County School Library, Karlstad, MN

The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Burkel at 1:03 PM and a quorum was determined. Staff present: Burkel, Caldwell (via Zoom), Duray, Koland, Oliver (via Zoom). Absent: Hanson, Sollund.

Discussion & Action on the Superintendent search process.

Move for the GMR School District to join into a joint powers arrangement with the Tri-County Public School District, pending final approvals of the written agreement. The agreement will create an entity that allows for the sharing of resources, the first being a Superintendent, with the Tri-County Public School District in Karlstad, MN. GMR assigns the following board members to the joint powers board effective immediately: Shane Kilen, Allison Harder, Brandon Kuznia

Move for the Tri-County School District to join into a joint powers arrangement with the Greenbush-Middle River School District, pending final approvals of the written agreement. The agreement will create an entity that allows for the sharing of resources, the first being a Superintendent, with the Greenbush-Middle River Public School District in Greenbush, MN. Tri- county assigns the following board members to the joint powers board effective immediately: Mark Koland, Holly Burkel, Jenna Caldwell.

Member Caldwell moved and member Koland seconded to form joint powers board with GMR. UC

Next Regular School Board meeting is scheduled for March 16, 2022, 6:30 PM.

Member Duray moved and member Koland seconded to adjourn.

Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk

(March 24, 2022)