The Greenbush-Middle River School hosted its Spring Elementary Concert on March 17— St. Patrick’s Day. The fifth and sixth grade band, and kindergarten, first and second grade, third grade, fourth grade, and fifth and sixth grade choirs performed pieces. Various elementary students also performed instrumental or vocal solos and duets throughout the concert. Mrs. Mindy Helle directed the concert and Mrs. Jeanne Novacek provided accompaniment on piano.