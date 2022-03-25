Nora J, Rhen, 85, formerly of East Grand Forks, MN passed away at Valley Senior Living on Thursday, March 23rd, with family by her side.

Nora was born May 24, 1936, in Fosston, MN the daughter of Gina (Syverson) and Andrew Larson. Nora grew up on a farm in Hill River Township and attended school in Fosston, MN. She was united in marriage to Merlyn Rhen on December 8, 1956. They were blessed with three children, Sheryl, Shawn, and Ravon, and resided in East Grand Forks, MN.

Nora’s employment over the years included working as a telephone operator for Northwestern Bell, and in the billing department for Ecolab Inc.

Nora enjoyed her time at home baking, knitting, crocheting, and gardening. As an avid reader, she could often be found curled up with a mystery novel. She also enjoyed volunteering, traveling, and spending time at the lake.

She especially enjoyed time with family and hosted all the holiday gatherings. She attended her grandchildren’s sporting events to cheer them on and was delighted to watch their concerts, recitals, and plays. She was extremely proud of all that her children and grandchildren have accomplished.

Nora is survived by her children, Sheryl (Mark) Smith of West Fargo, ND, Shawn (Lisa) Rhen of Bagley, MN and Ravon Useldinger of Grand Forks, ND; her six grandchildren, Sarah (Mike) Schley, Aaron (Cozy) Smith, Katie (Harchie) Figuerres, Jake (Keeley) Useldinger, Erick Rhen and Amanda Smith (Sam Knutson); her seven great grandchildren, Aaralyn, Ellaria, Kennedy, Colton, Kyan, Kowen, and Carter; and her siblings, George (Elaine) Larson of Bagley, MN, Mabel Grave of Sioux Falls, SD, Marion Bratland of Morris, MN; sister-in-law, Kathleen Larson of Trail, MN; sister-in-law, JoAnn Rhen of East Grand Forks, MN; brother-in-law, Charles (Sue) Rhen of Fort Wayne, IN, and sister-in-law, Vivian Rouland of Bemidji, MN.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Merlyn; brothers Robert and Ernest; son-in-law, Tim Useldinger; brother-in-law, Marlin Grave; brother-in-law, Walter Bratland; brother-in-law, Roger Rhen; and brother-in-law, Robert Rouland.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Amundson Funeral Home of Grand Forks. Visitation will be for the hour before the service in the funeral home. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN at a future date.