Xcel Energy to Install 21 EV fast chargers throughout its service area in Greater Minnesota

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (Commission) approved Xcel Energy’s program where the company will install 21 new public direct current (DC) fast chargers throughout its service territory in greater Minnesota over the next three years. The electric vehicle (EV) charging stations will help enhance the state’s charging network and help alleviate a common barrier to EV adoption, range anxiety.

“This proposal will help give Minnesotans more confidence that they will make it to work or to the grocery store and home while driving an EV,” said Commissioner Valerie Means. “Developing vibrant electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the state is vital to helping more Minnesotans adopt electric vehicle use.”

While locations will be finalized closer to construction, the 21 public DC fast chargers will be located outside of the Minneapolis-St. Paul area to help serve areas currently lacking charging stations. Xcel Energy looked at factors like the distance between current or forecasted charging stations, being located near a highway or interstate, and allowing for at least two parking spots including one that is ADA compliant, among other factors to determine the proposed charging station locations. The Company will build, own, and operate the DC fast charging stations.

About

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission regulates three cornerstone service industries in Minnesota’s economy; electricity, natural gas and telephone. The Commission’s mission is to create and maintain a regulatory environment that ensures safe, adequate and efficient utility services at fair, reasonable rates consistent with State telecommunications and energy policies. It does so by providing independent, consistent, professional and comprehensive oversight and regulation of utility service providers. Learn more at mn.gov/puc