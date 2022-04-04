Ellen Maye Beaman, 84

Ellen Maye Beaman, age 84 of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the Villa St. Vincent in Crookston, MN.

Ellen Maye Nielsen was born on May 15, 1937 in Schaller, IA, the daughter of Erling and Alice (Bakameyer) Nielsen. She grew up and attended grade school and high school in Alta, Iowa. She attended Buena Vista University in Storm Lake, Iowa, graduating with her 2 year teaching degree. She later attended Bemidji State University, graduating with her B.S. teaching degree. On November 7, 1959, Ellen was united in marriage to Walt Beaman in Alta, Iowa. Ellen taught school for over 20 years in various places, including McIntosh, MN. Ellen and Walt retired to East Grand Forks, MN.

Ellen enjoyed teaching piano lessons to students and was an excellent seamstress. After getting married, Ellen and Walt spent time in Ecuador as missionaries where Ellen used her seamstress talents to bless many with new clothing.

Ellen is survived by her husband, Walt, of 62 years, East Grand Forks, MN; 3 children, Debbie (Dennis) Strand, Grand Forks, ND, Naomi (Jim) Mathsen, Alvarado, MN, and Daniel (Angela) Beaman, Oakfield, WI; 6 grandchildren, Michael (Jessie) Mathsen, Daryl (Priscilla) Mathsen, Kathi (Sean) Johnson, Haley (Bill) Bruesch, Brittany Kelly and Keagan Kelly; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Lael (Tia) Nielsen, Greenwood, IN; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Alberta Larson.

Memorial Service: 10:30 am on Thursday, April 7, 2022 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN.

Inurnment: Trinity Free Lutheran Cemetery, McIntosh, MN.

