Foreclosure/Michael G Anthony

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE: September 20, 2013

MORTGAGOR: Michael G Anthony, a single person.

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Bremer Bank National Association, its successors and assigns.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded September 20, 2013 Polk County Recorder, Document No. A000685254.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association. Dated October 20, 2021 Recorded October 20, 2021, as Document No. A000737449. And thereafter assigned to: Community Loan Servicing, LLC. Dated December 1, 2021 Recorded December 1, 2021, as Document No. A000738181.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 1000739-8230693209-5

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Bremer Bank National Association

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Community Loan Servicing, LLC

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 420 Jackson Avenue, Crookston, MN 56716

TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 820057100

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

That part of Outlots “K” and “L” of Auditor’s Plat of Outlots in the City of Crookston, Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit: Beginning at a point 280 feet South of the Southeast corner of Block 23 of Jerome’s Addition to Crookston, Minnesota; thence South a distance of 60 feet; thence at right angles West a distance of 120 feet; thence at right angles North a distance of 60 feet; thence at right angles East a distance of 120 feet to the point of beginning.

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Polk

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $46,000.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $39,139.80

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 600 Bruce Street, Crookston, MN

to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on December 9, 2022, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”

Dated: April 6, 2022

Community Loan Servicing, LLC

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

137 – 22-002489 FC

IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW:

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

