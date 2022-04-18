Brooklyn Poe, 21 of Thief River Falls, MN passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at her residence with her loving family by her side following her two year courageous fight with cancer.

The service to celebrate Brooklyn’s life will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Thief River Falls, MN with Rev. Michael Schendel officiating. The visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. with 6 p.m. prayer service on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Thief River Falls at a later date.

Brooklyn Casey Poe was born November 5, 2000 in Thief River Falls, MN the daughter of Jeff and Brenda (Holmstrom) Poe. She was baptized at First Lutheran Church in Stephen, MN and confirmed at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Thief River Falls. Brooklyn attended Challenger Elementary School, Franklin Middle School and graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 2019.

During her school years, Brooklyn was active in many activities including tennis, softball, basketball, hockey manager, basketball manager, National Honor Society and she especially loved her time in choir.

She loved making videos with her friends, hosting parties in her dad’s garage, and she would thrive anytime there was an audience to perform in front of and make people laugh. Brooklyn loved watching movies and was a reality TV junkie. Above all else, Brooklyn has said that her favorite times were being together with her family and friends.

Following high school, Brooklyn followed in her brother’s footsteps and went on to the University of Minnesota Duluth for one year until the school went online because of COVID. She returned to Thief River Falls and finished her semester.

In April of 2020, Brooklyn was diagnosed with Adrenal Cortical Carcinoma. During the next two years, she battled many surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation, and doctors’ appointments. Through all of this, she always kept smiling and cracking jokes. Although having to deal with all her medical issues, Brooklyn’s main priority was to keep the spirits of those around her high.

Survivors include her parents, Jeff and Brenda Poe of Thief River Falls; brother, Brody (Taylor Sauve) Poe; grandparents; Roger and Yvonne Kazmierczak of Stephen, MN and Maxine Holmstrom of Karlstad, MN; aunts and uncles, Ryan (Sara) Kazmierczak, Rachel (Catherine Gillach) Aure, Kathy (Randy) Nelson, Renee (Jim Nystul) Nelson, Eddie Severson; several beloved cousins; great aunts and uncles; Godparents, Paul and Sandy Peterick; and numerous friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandfathers, Jimmie Poe and Donald Holmstrom; aunt, Debra Severson; cousins, Chad Nelson and Jeremy Severson; and dog, Baxter.

