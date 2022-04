Harriet Sanner, 90, of Lancaster, Minnesota passed away at Kittson Memorial Hospital in Hallock, Minnesota on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Sion Lutheran Church, Lancaster. Interment will be in Riverview Memorial Garden Cemetery, Lancaster. Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.