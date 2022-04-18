| logout
Jean Lenore Tureson, 83
Jean Lenore Tureson was born to Joseph and Esther (Svaleson) Soderberg on August 30, 1938, in Mayville, North Dakota. She was raised in rural Buxton, North Dakota, attending and graduating from Buxton High School in 1956. She attended Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, pursuing a degree in Elementary Education. After finishing her 2-year degree, her first teaching job was in Hallock, Minnesota. While teaching, she continued her studies and graduated in 1961 with a 4-year degree from Concordia College. While living in Hallock, she met Sander Tureson. On June 3, 1961, they were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Buxton. They moved to Thief River Falls, Minnesota, where Jean taught at the Thief River Falls school. In 1964, their first children, twin boys, Kevin and Kurt were born. They settled in Greenbush in 1967, eventually having 3 more children, Jeff, Chris and Sue. Jean taught at the elementary school in Greenbush at many different grade levels. She loved to teach and sought to have a positive impact on each of her students. She made many life-long friendships with her fellow teachers. She retired from teaching in 2001.
Following Sander’s retirement in 2002, they remained in Greenbush. In 2003, they suffered a tremendous loss when their oldest son Kevin passed away from brain cancer. “Jean and Sander” or ”Sander and Jean” were always together, attending all the Greenbush community and school activities they could. They enjoyed visiting friends and dropping in for a visit and coffee, especially in times of need. Most importantly, she loved to travel to spend time with her kids and grandchildren. She doted on each grandchild making them feel they were the most important.
Jean died on April 15, 2022 at the Roseau hospital following a brief illness at the age of 83 years, 7 months, and 16 days.
She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 60 years, Sander; her children, Kevin (Melissa) Tureson of Champlin, MN; Kurt (Karee) Tureson of Lakeville, MN; Jeff Tureson, Greenbush, MN; Chris (Tamara) Tureson, Maple Grove, MN and Sue (Chad) Boen, Grand Forks, ND. 8 Grandchildren: Kayla Tureson (fiancé Eric Riklin), Josh Tureson (friend Amanda Cunningham) – (Kevin & Melissa); Annika Tureson (fiancé Josh Ballantyne), Linnea Tureson – (Kurt & Karee); Olivia Boen, Drew Boen, Greta Boen and Carson Boen – (Sue & Chad). Siblings: Gary Soderberg, Rapid City, SD, Clyde (Carol) Soderberg, Buxton, ND, and Evelyn Fletcher, Fargo, ND. In laws: Arleen Novak, Sykeville, MD, Marlene Tureson, Warren, MN, Larry and Sharon Steien, Karlstad, MN, Terry and Tammy Tureson, Thief River Falls, MN.
She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Tureson; her parents, Joseph and Esther Soderberg, sister Eleanor Jones, Grand Forks, ND, nephew David Novak, Glen Burnie, MD and two brothers-in-law, Bob Tureson and Rudy Novak.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM, Friday, April 22, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Greenbush with Pastor Janelle Hennager presiding.
A visitation will be held at 5PM, Thursday, at the church with a Prayer Service at 7PM. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to services at the church.
Interment will be held at Bethel Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush.
An online guestbook is available at www.collinsfunerals.com