GMR FCCLA Chapter makes noise at state conference

The Greenbush-Middle River FCCLA Chapter made some noise down at the Minnesota FCCLA State Conference on April 7 and 8— to the tune of nine individual national advancers. Due to this success, the GMR chapter secured a trophy from the state conference, an honor earned for receiving three gold medals or more.

The following GMR students advanced to the FCCLA National Conference in San Diego, California, June 28-July 3, with their project category in parentheses: Elizabeth Gust (Entrepreneurship Level 2), Mya Bennett (Food Innovations Level 1), McKenna Bennett (Event Management Level 3), Meagan Otto (Professional Presentation Level 2), Audrey Gust (Entrepreneurship Level 2), Berlyn Burkel (Event Management Level 3), Savannah Anderson (Professional Presentation Level 1), Sierra Westberg (Repurpose and Redesign Level 2), and Brooklyn Wahl (Event Management Level 3). Laura Dahl and Brittany Burkel are the proud advisers of this group. McKenna Bennett, Berlyn Burkel and Brooklyn Wahl competed as a team in Event Management Level 3, while all others competed individually.

Aubrey Eeg finished as a First Alternate in the Professional Presentation Level 1 category.

In addition, Elizabeth Gust served as the chapter’s Voting Delegate, Sierra Westberg and Brylie Kjersten earned the FCCLA Spark Award, Aubrey Eeg earned the New Horizon award, and Mya Bennett will serve as the chapter’s Youth Leader for the 2022-2023 school year.