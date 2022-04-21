Greenbush-Badger Lions holding Pancake Benefit Breakfast on April 24 To support Ukrainian refugees

The Greenbush-Badger Lions group is hosting a Pancake Benefit Breakfast on Sunday, April 24, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Greenbush Community Center. Everyone is welcome to this free-will donation event. The meal includes: pancakes, ham, strawberries and ice cream, juice, milk, and coffee.

This benefit is being held in response to the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, meant to provide support and hope to Ukrainian refugees. The conflict in Ukraine has driven millions of people from their homes, creating a humanitarian crisis that is forcing families to search for safety and security. In this time of great need, Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF) ‘Refugees and Displaced Persons’ fund is there to help provide relief to those struggling to meet their most basic needs, and Lions around the world are uniting through kindness to help these people who desperately need it.

If unable to attend in-person, mailed donations may be sent to sponsor at the following address:

Greenbush-Badger Lions, PO Box 64, Badger, MN 56714