Badger FCCLA Chapter participates in state conference, earns one national advancer

Several Badger FCCLA members attended the Minnesota FCCLA State Conference, April 7 and 8 in the Twin Cities, and one returned home with a national conference trip. Hailey VonEnde earned the chapter’s lone national conference trip. The FCCLA National Conference takes place in San Diego, California, June 28-July 3.

As for other Badger state competitors, Brooke VonEnde had the second highest score in her category, but it wasn’t gold. Bethanie VonEnde was a first alternate advancer if others couldn’t attend, but no one declined.

Hailey advanced to the National Conference with her Leadership portfolio. According to FCCLA State Event Information located at fcclainc.org, “Leadership, an individual event, recognizes participants who actively evaluate and grow in their leadership potential. Participants investigate their leadership ability, assess leadership and employability skills, and develop and implement a plan to further their leadership development. Participants must prepare a portfolio and an oral presentation.”

As Badger FCCLA Chapter Advisor Gretchen Lee explained via email about this project category, “It’s an in-depth, introspective event where others give feedback on your leadership qualities.”

Hailey then had to set three goals based off of the results and strive to make adjustments and improvements. Her presentation included those goals, the changes she made, and the results.

“The feedback is sometimes tough to hear, but it’s constructive and takes a growth mindset to institute the changes,” Lee said via email, “so I’m very proud of Hailey for moving forward.”