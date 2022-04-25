Reynard Olson, 93, of Lake Bronson, Minnesota died at Karlstad Healthcare Center on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Reynard was born September 10, 1928 in Jupiter Township to Leslie and Natalia (Peterson) Olson.

He was baptized and confirmed at East Emmaus Lutheran church and later transferred to Zion Lutheran, Lake Bronson, MN following his marriage to Lenore Peterson on December 19, 1949. Together they raised their three children, Lenny, Loretta & Debbie.

Reynard and Lenore and family moved to Los Angeles California for a short time where he worked for North American Airlines & following their return to Minnesota he worked for Bothum Farms for most of his life and continued to work seasonal farm labor late into his 80’s.

His favorite ‘sport’ was going to Assiniboia Downs in Winnipeg where he spent many days and evenings enjoying the horse races. Throughout his life he also enjoyed playing cards, shaking dice and visits to the casino and most of all spending time with his family.

He loved to dance to old time country classic music and was considered by others to be the smoothest dancer. He loved to be outdoors and took excellent care of his yard, mowing, trimming, blowing snow and working with motors on all his equipment.

Family members include Lenny Olson, Lake Bronson, MN; Loretta Berg, Grand Forks, ND; Debra (Dale) Breiland, Lake Bronson, MN. Grandchildren Traci Lindgren (Jeff ), Denise (Rod) Sele, Ryan (Jessi) Berg, Alex (Brandi) Berg, Philip Breiland & Rebecca Lockman.

Several great grandchildren, Britta Potrament, Breanna (Cory) Wallenberg, Sydney Sele, Austin & Jaidyn Volk, Lauren, Hayden & Harper Berg, Brooks & Everett Berg; great great grandchildren Winsley & Wade Wallenberg. Sisters in law Ann Peterson & Darleen Olson, and many neices and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lenore (2018), parents in law, Philip & Marie Peterson, sisters Audrey Johnson, Debra Gorvin, Geraldine Lander and brother Clifford Olson.

Funeral services are scheduled for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in Zion Lutheran Church, Lake Bronson. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Lake Bronson. Visitation will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.

