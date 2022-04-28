GMRTC Joint Powers Board selects three finalists for superintendent position

The Greenbush-Middle River/Tri-County (GMRTC) Joint Powers Board approved interviewing three individuals for the superintendent position at a meeting on April 20 in the Tri-County School Library. If approved, the individual having earned this position would work for both the Greenbush-Middle River and Tri-County school districts. The finalists include:

• Todd Selk, Principal, Valley Middle School, Grand Forks, N.D.

• Bill Walters, Superintendent, Alta-Aurelia School District, Alta, Iowa

• Eric Martinez, Superintendent, La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools, La Crescent, Minn.

Gary Lee of the Minnesota School Board Association, an individual assisting the GMRTC Joint Powers Board with this combined superintendent search, voiced his support for all three candidates.

“All three are very interested in your job,” Lee said. “… I feel comfortable with each one of these candidates, which is a good thing.”

Speaking about Martinez, Lee mentioned how he previously worked for both Detroit Lakes and Waubun (Minnesota). Talking about Walters, Lee mentioned how he previously served as a superintendent in Minnesota, including in Climax.

“We have three individuals that are familiar with your geographical region,” Lee said. “That’s a great thing. They know exactly what they’re getting into.”

The GMRTC Joint Powers Board held its first round interviews on Monday, April 25 at the GMR Public School Library in Greenbush. The board had moved the first round interview day up by two days— from April 27—after Lee reported how two of the candidates were having their second round interviews at the Fosston School on April 26.

“The fact that… two of them that are interviewing (in Fosston), that are interested in also talking to you guys, so that they can get a feel for what you guys are all about,” Lee said, “I think it would be really wise if we were to change our interview, first round, to Monday (April 25).”

The board will hold its second round interviews at the Tri-County School in Karlstad on Wednesday, April 27 at 4 pm.

Lee highlighted how the MSBA knows everything about these three candidates.

“Like I said earlier, I have no reservations whatsoever about bringing these three forward. I think all three can do a good job for you guys,” Lee said. “It’s just do they match you, as far as a joint powers board is concerned. And that’s going to be your decision.”

To see the complete story, read the April 27 issue of The Tribune or the April 28 issue of the North Star News in print or online.